"I create for the holidays thinking of small presents that people will like to buy. They don't have to spend a lot of money, but (the gifts) are artistic, original and made in the United States," the Panama native said with a laugh.

Like Bruhn, many local artists in Fargo-Moorhead create smaller, affordable art pieces specifically for the holidays, allowing shoppers to simultaneously support local artists and stuff their family stockings with unique gifts that will last (unlike those Hershey's Kisses that are usually eaten by the end of Christmas Day).

Bruhn is a member at Gallery 4, a cooperative art gallery in downtown Fargo that sells artwork by the affiliated artists. Currently, more than 10 artists have work available for purchase at the gallery. The size and prices of the work vary, but the gift shop sells original items like jewelry, ornaments or magnets that make for great stocking stuffers.

"I think this gallery is special because when people come, they work directly with the artists," Bruhn said as she worked at the gallery desk.

Although she's lived in the U.S. for 34 years, Bruhn's work showcases her Panamanian roots with colorful painted ornaments and multimedia tiles.

"Color for me is so exciting. The combinations are never ending," she said.

Bruhn realized her passion for art and design while in architecture school in Panama. Her architectural background inspires her, too, as houses tend to appear in her work.

Some of the other Gallery 4 artists include Karman Rheault, who works in metal; photographer Scott Seiler, photographer and graphic designer Dennis Krull, glassblower Jon Offutt and artist Elizabeth Schwankl.

Other small businesses in the area, like Unglued, also sell smaller locally made products that make for unique and affordable gifts for men, women, children and even dogs.

Unglued features products by over 300 local artists, or "makers," primarily from North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Roughly 50 of the makers are within 50 miles of Fargo.

Unglued owner Ashley Morken said including artists from further outside of the Metro area keeps people coming back to the store.

"This ultimately supports our more local (artists), too," she said.

For stocking stuffers, Morken suggested bath bombs, beard oil, lip balm, sparkly hair clips, or for the person who has everything else: painted lefse sticks.

In addition to the stores in downtown Fargo and Sioux Falls, this year Unglued has a temporary kiosk in West Acres mall until February. Morken said the mall opened the temporary kiosk to specifically showcase local artists during the holiday season.

Most of the makers at Unglued sell their products year-round but increase their stock in time for the holidays.

"We hope exposing them here helps them with their businesses," Morken said.

Lexie Rundquist of Aerow Handmade is one of the many "makers" represented at Unglued. She specializes in electroform jewelry.

Electroforming, Rundquist explained, is like copper plating and involves a scientific metal process that pulses electricity through a copper coil. Once the rest of the chemistry is finished, she adds gems to the mix, creating truly original pieces of jewelry.

"I've always been science-minded, and electroforming is a mix of science and art," Rundquist said.

Rundquist comes from a creative family and has been making electroform jewelry for two years, although she's been making jewelry for longer.

She didn't discover her passion for jewelry until later in her life, but once she did, it wasn't long before people began buying pieces off her neck. "That was really inspiring for me," she said.

In addition to selling her work at Unglued, Rundquist also sells her work at shows around the region and on her website, aerowhandmade.com.

When asked how her productivity changes as an artist before the holidays, Rundquist said she focuses primarily September through November.

"When you know you're going to be busy, you have to anticipate that," she said.

To shop these locally made stocking stuffers, visit Gallery 4 at 114 Broadway and Unglued at 408 Broadway in historic downtown Fargo.

This article is part of a content partnership with The Arts Partnership, a nonprofit organization cultivating the arts in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. For more information, visit theartspartnership.net.