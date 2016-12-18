Holiday baking musts

If he takes a two bites out of each cookie, he will consume more than 300 billion cookies in one evening (that's a lot of calories, folks).

How else can Santa be expected to reach all of those houses if he doesn't fuel properly? Lucky for Santa, baking is a staple during the holidays so he doesn't have to worry about feeling fatigued amid his route.

To make Santa's job even easier, a 2013 Pew Research study found that six out of 10 people give baked goods as gifts.

For bakers looking for new ideas, add these recipes to your Christmas baking list and you'll definitely make the "nice" list this year.

Chocolate Cottage Cheese Cookies

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups shortening

3-1/2 cups white sugar

4 eggs

1 pint (2 cups) small curd cottage cheese

4 tablespoons vanilla

5-1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup baking cocoa

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup nuts, optional

Powdered sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Blend shortening and sugar in a bowl until fluffy. Beat in eggs, until smooth. Add cottage cheese and vanilla; blend well.

In a separate bowl, combine flours, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Slowly add to shortening, sugar, and eggs. Blend well.

Place about one cup of powdered sugar in a bowl and drop balls of dough into powdered sugar. Place on baking sheet and bake for 11-13 minutes, but don't over bake. Center of the cookie should be fudgey.

If you like, redrop cookies in powdered sugar, after baking, for a prettier, whiter effect.

Recipe adapted from The Better Baker.

Candy Cane Blossoms

Ingredients:

1 bag candy cane kisses

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 egg

2 cups all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons milk

Red and green colored sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat butter, sugar, vanilla and egg in large bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, and salt; add alternatively with milk to butter mixture, beat well.

Separate dough into two bowls and add green food coloring to one and red food coloring to the other.

Bake eight to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for two to three minutes and then lightly press candy cane kisses into the center of each cookie.

Cool completely.

Recipe adapted from Baked Perfection.

Betty Crocker's tips for making the perfect cookies

• Completely cool your cookie sheets before reusing them. Warm cookie sheets cause cookie dough to spread too thin.

• Use a cookie scoop to ensure consistent size cookies every time.

• For even baking, Betty Crocker recommends baking one sheet at a time and in the middle of the rack.

• Use a flat, thin spatula to remove cookies from the baking rack.

• If cookies were left to cook too long on a baking sheet, place them in the oven for one to two minutes and they come right off.

• If cookies seem thin, place the dough in the refrigerator for one to two hours before baking.

• Always use the exact ingredients in the cookie recipe.

• Store cookies in separate containers so the flavors do not mix.