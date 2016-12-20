"Unfortunately, it turned out that the other soloist, and I had picked the same song; a new one beginning with 'in a little village in Bethlehem' (I don't remember the title). One of us had to bow out and (miracle No. 1) the other person deferred to me.

"I was stunned but ecstatic: He was a senior and student president of the concert choir while I was an insignificant freshman member.

"Deeply grateful, I sang my song and later left to trek back to my north Fargo home.

"I had no choice but to walk, since the buses were on strike and my foster parents had no car.

"The storm was fierce and got worse as I trudged west on Main Avenue. The wind nearly blew me over, and it was snowing so heavily I couldn't see Ralph's Corner from the opposite side of Fourth Street. Soon I would come to the Main Avenue bridge, and I realized there would be no shelter for blocks and blocks.

"Close to exhaustion and freezing, I briefly considered hitchhiking, but fear kept me from doing that. Besides, there were very few cars out anymore due to the storm.

"Then a pickup truck pulled alongside me with a fellow Concordian, Barbara Behling, and her Cass County farmer-fiance, Dallas Liebenow, in it. They called to me and I jumped in (miracle No. 2 ).

"They had finished listening to Concordia earlier and now had a different program on the radio. As I snuggled in, I was stunned again. They were listening to a rerun of our Fargo Central High School choir singing their 1952 Christmas concert with me as soloist, singing above the other voices (miracle No. 3).

"So here I was, crossing the Main Avenue bridge in a toasty vehicle, with good friends, listening to myself sing. Really, what were the chances?"

Fargo native

Dianne, now 81, was 18 when this Christmas story took place.

She wrote that she was born and raised in Fargo, so she enjoys reading about the city's past. And part of that past was that 1953 storm.

"That night, even though I was in good shape," she writes, "the blizzard almost killed me. I know it shut down the towns around here for awhile.

"I have nightmares about freezing to death in that storm. Driving west on the bridge gives me palpitations to this day.

"Singing in that fairyland Fjelstad Hall is a great memory, but riding in the warm pickup beats all."

Happily, Dianne came through the experience just fine. And had a merry Christmas.

Happily, Dianne came through the experience just fine. And had a merry Christmas.

