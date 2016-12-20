The bass singer and his country vocal group, Home Free, wrap up their Country Christmas tour at the Fargo Civic Center, Thursday, Dec. 22. The group played there in November 2015, but Foust's Fargo roots go back 15 years when one of his first professional gigs was performing here in Carousel Dance Theatre's Christmas Holiday 2001.

Foust and Marty Gasper co-founded Blue Jupiter, which performed at the Carousel Christmas show, put together by Marty's parents Eddie and Kathy Gasper.

(Foust even got raves in The Forum's review for his, "exceptional range and tone.")

"That was one of my first times out of Texas in the winter, so I'm surprised I survived," he jokes over the phone from a tour stop in Indiana.

"I used to complain about doing Christmas shows up north," he says, explaining that it would make sense to start up north in November and move south as it got cold. "But then I come to realize, you Northerners will still come out to a show when it's 30 below. In the south, if it gets below 60 nobody is leaving the house."

He has a point as Thursday's show has sold so well there are only single seats in the balcony left.

While the weather up here is different at Christmas than in Texas, Foust was raised singing the classics about snow and cold.

"It never registered to me as a kid that I was singing about a white Christmas even though I had never experienced one," he said. "It was like singing about mythology."

One of the Christmas songs he particularly liked as a kid was "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer," which Home Free covered on its 2014 holiday album, "Full of Cheer."

"It kind of made sense for Home Free," Foust says. "First, we're country. Second, we tend to be goofy as well. That's something I enjoy about the group. We don't take ourselves too seriously."

Foust arranged the version and gave himself a nice, juicy solo.

Still, the star of the video is West Fargo native Darren Rust, who plays a beleaguered owner of the home the group crashes. The Blenders bass singer has been working with and producing Home Free for 15 years, long before Foust joined the group as a full-time member in 2012 or before the group won NBC's "The Sing-Off" in 2013.

While Home Free garnered national attention after focusing on country music over the last five years or so, Rust points out the group can just as easily cover Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" as Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."

"It's all about taking a stab at a song from a country perspective," Rust says. "They can do whatever they want."

Foust returns the compliment.

"The Blenders are Midwest royalty," he says. "Their music and Darren's production is kind of sacred in the a cappella world. They were achieving a quality in sound and recording really ahead of their time."

Foust says focusing on country just made sense for Home Free.

"There's so much good harmony built in with groups like Alabama and The Eagles, but country music itself lends itself well to a cappella and vice versa," he says.

The group recently recently re-released "Full of Cheer" with added vocals from new singer Adam Chance, who joined after co-founder Chris Rupp left earlier this year.

The disc includes two new tracks, a cover of the gospel song "How Great Thou Art," and a take on Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather." While the latter isn't necessarily a Christmas song, Foust says the version could become one of their holiday staples.

For now, he's just looking forward to the end of the tour. Not only to leave behind the freezing north, but to head back home to Nashville, where he'll get married on Dec. 28.

If you go

What: Home Free

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday,Dec. 22

Where: Fargo Civic Center, 207 4th St. N., Fargo. Limited single seats remain for $26.50, www.ticketmaster.com, (800) 745-3000