Chase away winter chills with favorite warm concoctions

Because the cruise was in Bordeaux and specifically targeted for winery visitations and the enjoyment of literally endless wines to drink, we had more to sample than we can accurately recall — with one exception: the warm fruity wines they gave us on our return from touring. Every one of those hit the spot.

It was my first introduction to "mulled wine" — which was warm and deliciously sweet and fruity.

The cruise personnel picked us up at the airport in Bordeaux when it was rainy and cold, in a nicely heated bus, presented us with a herbal scented hot washcloth to freshen up after some eternal hours on a plane from Minneapolis.

Upon arriving at the Viking riverboat, we were given a sample of mulled wine, which we welcomed.

Not knowing what this was, I asked and was told that it is something that originated in Europe, made with red wine, along with an array of spices, and sometimes with a slice of fruit. The drink instantly put a blush into our cheeks and relaxed us enough to then take a nap and get into focus for the rest of the vacation.

Being the excellent hosts that they are, the Viking crew was always waiting to greet us when we came back from a tour exhilarated, chilly and tired, with one style of a mulled wine or another, each time.

During this holiday season, we can employ this same tactic to our guests — or ourselves - who may be arriving on a cold evening — a drink to warm the blood,and get conversations going.

One of my favorites to enjoy when dining out is a 'Hot Toddy' made with Irish whiskey, a spoonful of honey, hot water, a shot or two of lemon juice to taste, and stirred with the spoon the honey was on. Sip gently and it will warm you completely, I promise.

Another one is the ever popular Irish Coffee first tasted in San Francisco during one of the more chilly summers.

There are many variations of this warming drink, but basically it involves a cup or glass — 6- 8 ounces in size, heated first with very hot water, piping hot strong coffee, a little sugar, a shot of Irish whiskey, and thick whipped cream.

Heat the cup with hot water, then empty; add a teaspoon or two of sugar, pour in the hot coffee, stir, followed by a 1.5 ounce shot of the Irish whiskey and stir again. Top with whipped cream — then sla'inte (Irish for "cheers").

Of course, there are other simpler, more wine-based drinks to consider when the chilled bones need warming. A good medium sherry heated just right will get the circulation going and unwind any tensions.

Portugal has their famous Madeira wine that can be 'doctored' to suit your taste; it will warm you nicely.

In reality, any strong, fruity forward wine can be heated and adjusted to personal taste and will warm your insides pleasantly.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.