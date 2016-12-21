Holiday vino: Wine and champagne to try for the holidays

"This is the time of year when people focus on food and wine pairings," says Megan Bartholomay, a wine distributor for Cask & Cork Distributing. "Once we get into the holiday seasons, there's so many wines we can use and so much crossover."

Anything big, bold and tannic, like cabernet sauvignon and Bordeaux blends pair well with a lot of dinner entrees typically served. "People will have a Christmas roast or they'll do a tenderloin or some sort of red meat, because we did turkey for Thanksgiving," Bartholomay says.

But with the new year just around the corner, people are also looking to celebrate with champagne — easily Bartholomay's wine of choice.

Her motto is: "You don't drink Champagne on a special occasion, the special occasion is when you drink the Champagne."

Champagne vs. sparkling wine

Many people don't realize the official definition of Champagne has strict guidelines, including that it's made exclusively from three grape varietals: pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier.

"To be considered Champagne, it has to be produced in the Champagne region of France by French law," Bartholomay says.

While some people claim that the drink gives them a headache, Bartholomay says there's an explanation. "The really inexpensive stuff that people get for New Year's, the reason it gives them a headache is because it's (crappy) juice," she says. "To make it taste good, they add a ton of residual sugar. Sugar gives you a headache."

Brut, extra brut, dry and so on describe the level or sweetness pr dryness of the champagne — a relation to the amount of residual sugar it contains.

So what's sparkling wine?

The answer: anything that doesn't meet the guidelines of Champagne. "Champagne" made anywhere but France is technically sparkling wine.

"Each country has their own version of sparkling wine," Bartholomay says. "Prosecco is what I like to call the sexy, Italian cousin."

When made in Spain, it's known as cava.

"In the United States, we do kind of a bad job at that," Bartholomay says. "It's getting better but there are some California sparkling wines that insist on calling themselves champagne."

Here, Bartholomay recommends three wines, including one sparkling, along with food pairings to try out during the festive season.

Kokomo, Sonoma County cuvée red

Made of five red varietals, including merlot, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, grenache and petite sirah, this wine is recognized as a great everyday red wine.

Flavor profile: A unique blend of Rhone and Bordeaux-style grapes, this wine offers bold spice and big, luscious fruit.

Pairs with: The red blend pairs well with lean or robust cuts of red meat. "This wine would be ideal for a Christmas roast or tenderloin," Bartholomay says.

Clear Night, German riesling

Made in Pfalz, Germany, this wine is a lush and balanced dessert wine.

Flavor profile: Slightly dry and not as sweet as other rieslings can be. Fruity aromas, rich and clean with a full, round mouth feel. Nicely balanced by ripe acidity and a very crisp finish.

Pairs with: "Riesling is an excellent accompaniment to turkey and also pairs well with ethnic or spicy cuisine," Bartholomay says. "Riesling is slightly lower in alcohol (content) than other wines, so it's a great choice for afternoon holiday celebrations."

Atelie, Italian pink moscato

A blend of moscato and aromatic vino rosso, this sparkling wine is pink in color and produced in Italy.

Flavor profile: Flavors of raspberry and black cherry notes are clearly perceptible in the aftertaste. "Sparkling moscato can be overly sweet, but the addition of red still wine cuts the sweetness and adds a gorgeous pink hue to this delightful wine," Bartholomay says.

Pairs with: While the sparkling moscato is excellent on its own, it can also be served with dessert after dinner and makes the "perfect and fun New Year's bubbly choice," Bartholomay says. "It's also a fun after dinner drink or when sitting by the fire and exchanging gifts."

Da Luca, Italian prosecco

Made of 100 percent Glera grapes, this extra dry sparkling wine comes from Italy.

Flavor profile: Fresh, zingy citrus flavors with attractive palate weight rounded by balanced fruit sweetness. Long and persistent with pineapple notes and a clean mouth-watering finish.

Pairs with: According to Bartholomay, the wine makes for an excellent host or hostess gift as it pairs well with everything from pre-dinner drinks to light, white meats and decadent desserts.

It's also excellent for making cocktails — "a much less expensive option to champagne," Bartholomay says.

Holiday winetail recipes

If people are looking for something special for the holidays, Bartholomay says suggests giving wine cocktails a try. While many people know about mimosas, few are aware of a similar drink: bellinis.

Both may be a good option for holiday brunch or an afternoon drink. Here, Bartholomay shares three easy wine cocktail recipes.

Bellini

3 ounces prosecco, cava or other sparkling wine

2 ounces peach puree

Serve chilled in a champagne flute

Poinsettia

2 ounces vodka

3 ounces prosecco, cava or other sparkling wine

1 ounce cranberry juice

Serve over ice in a wine glass with a twist of orange

Winter Harvest

3 ounces prosecco, cava or other sparkling wine

1/2 ounce peach or apricot liqueur

Garnish with dried cranberries and a dried apricot