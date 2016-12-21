Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Two protesters convicted in first pipeline jury trial
Charges: Driver in fatal crash that killed Ada teen was drunk
Firefighters recover woman's body from Minnesota trailer fire
Northwest Minnesota man gets 37 years for sexually assaulting two kids
Northeast ND man dies after fire, details sketchy
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Government
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Metro high school girls basketball roundups
Metro high school boys basketball roundups
Metro high school hockey roundups
Scoreboard
First-half run carries Iowa to win over North Dakota in men's basketball
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Forum editorial: No way to govern Minnesota
Letter: Amused by Jim Shaw's confusion
Letter: Let us remember the best about this man
Jacobs: Campaign echoes in Burgum's start
Letter: Ohio governor impacts lives of ND unborn
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Namedroppers (Dec. 17, 2016)
Valley City woman wins $100,000 for kindness
Visiting plans for loved one with Alzheimer's must be adjustable
There's no age-based 'shelf life' on senior's ability to live independently
Twitter Talk: Mapleton teacher spoke about using technology in the classroom at Twitter headquarters
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Daily clicks and more
Scotch draws today's headlines / Dec. 21, 2016
Home Free for the holidays: Country group has Christmas connection to Fargo
The best gift from your kids is awareness of your own shortcomings
How to manage holidays with shift work
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
Obama signs bill introduced by Heitkamp to create new small business agency
Kilbourne Group gets tax break for Black Building
Think twice about asking adult children to avoid selling family home
'Making downtown fun since '91,' Zandbroz celebrates 25 years in business
2017: The year of rising rates?
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Dec. 21, 2016)
Births (Dec. 17, 2016)
Fixen-Moe
Tyler Henry
Michael James Bowles
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Obituary: Zachary and Connor Kvalvog
Halgrimson, Forum columnist with 'lucky' life, dead at 74
Grand Ole Opry star 'Little Jimmy' Dickens dies at 94
Kroll's Lady from West Fargo dies at age 85
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Scotch draws today's headlines / Dec. 21, 2016
By
Scotch
Today at 12:32 a.m.
Recommended for you
Tree damage reaches epidemic proportions
Organizing starts with a mindset
Zika virus identified in Miami Beach
Recommended for you
Tree damage reaches epidemic proportions
Organizing starts with a mindset
Zika virus identified in Miami Beach
Explore related topics:
variety
scotch
cartoons
Advertisement
randomness