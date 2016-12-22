So writes Arland Fiske, a retired Lutheran pastor who grew up on a farm at Colfax, N.D., graduated from Oak Grove High School, Fargo, and Concordia College, served churches in North Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois for 50 years, retired in 2002 and now lives in Golden Valley, Minn.

He recently wrote a piece for the cooperative where he lives. He titled it "December — the Greatest Month of the Year."

It tells of the Christmases he remembers from his childhood.

"As Christmas grew nearer," Arland wrote, ""we had two weeks of school vacation. Finally, it was Christmas Eve. Children waited for months for it to come.

"In Norwegian farm homes, Christmas Eve was a family night. We went to church on Christmas Day.

"During the afternoon of Christmas Eve, children weren't allowed in the living room. Our parents were busy decorating the Christmas tree and putting our presents under it.

"After the evening chores were done and we'd had supper, we were allowed to see the decorations. Live candles were lit on the tree. I'm surprised our house didn't burn down.

"Presents weren't distributed until my dad had read the Christmas story from St. Luke in the Bible and we sang 'Silent Night.'

"The presents then were unwrapped and the fun began.

"On the second day of Christmas, we had our Christmas celebration in church. Our pastor had three congregations, so we had to wait our turn.

"We got all dressed up in costumes and we recited poems and sang hymns. After the pastor had spoken a few words, we each got a bag of candy and fruit. There was one chocolate drop in each bag.

"Then we returned home by sled and a team of horses. It was a beautiful night lit up with a glowing moon and sparkling stars. I kept looking for the star of Bethlehem.

"Christmas lasted a few more days and then it was back to school.

"New Year's Eve went by quietly. Christmas was over and a new year had begun.

"When the snow was gone, we could drive the car again."

"That world has gone forever."

But Arland agrees that the spirit of Christmas with its celebration of the birth of Christ will remain forever.

A merry and blessed Christmas to all of you.

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.