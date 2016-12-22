O, funky night! Post-Traumatic funks up Christmas

So it's no surprise that the big band would develop a holiday set. The horn-based band brings the seasonal grooves to Sanctuary Events Center for a sold-out show called Have Yourself a Funky Little Christmas!

The 12-piece act stems from many different musical roots with some members also playing in the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony, area jazz and rock groups.

With such a richly diverse musical background, we asked the members what their favorite holiday songs are, whether it was a tune they grew up with as a kid, or a new arrangement that brought a breath of freshness to a classic carol.

Russ Peterson, alto-saxophone: "Carol of the Bells," because it sounds better done by Trans-Siberian Orchestra as a heavy metal jam, or sung by Peter Griffin (the character from 'Family Guy').

Mark Wallis, sound engineer: I'll pick the Darlene Love song that Phil Spector co-wrote and produced, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." I love Spector's 'wall of sound' (as well). She would perform this every year on Dave Letterman's Christmas show, and it always brought the house down!

Chris Gould, keyboards: My favorite Christmas tradition used to be watching "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas" on HBO. It is a Jim Henson special with music by Paul Williams. A few years ago, I found it on DVD and now I try to watch it every year with my daughter. My favorite part is the talent show when the Riverbottom Nightmare Band takes the stage. It made me want to be in a rock band.

Nat Dickey, trombone: I really like the relatively new Christmas carol, "This Christmastide (Jessye's Carol)" composed by Donald Fraser for opera superstar Jessye Norman. It strikes a great balance between a beautiful melody, Christmas imagery and the right sentiment. "Silent Night" is my favorite traditional carol, especially sung by candlelight. I've always loved our (Post-Traumatic) funk version of "We Three Kings," arranged by Russ Peterson and available on YouTube, a great new arrangement, fun to play and hear!

Chris Ashmore, male lead vocalist: One of my all-time favorite Christmas songs has to be "Little Drummer Boy." I remember singing that a capella with the Moorhead High School Carolers way back in the 1990s and absolutely loved it! This last one is just because I laugh uncontrollably every time I hear it. "The Twelve Days of Christmas" performed by none other than the muppets. Every time I hear Beaker sing, I lose my business. Also, "Carol of the Bells" sung by the Swedish Chef, Animal and Beaker also puts a huge smile on my face.

Matt Patnode, tenor sax: I've always loved "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. My favorite rendition is that of Frank Sinatra. I enjoy the nuances that he adds on certain words, at times it sounds melancholy - especially on the long notes. I found out later It was written in 1944, when so many couples and families were separated by war. I like to play this on tenor sax for gigs during the christmas season, I think that it fits the tenor's smokey voice.

If You Go

What: Post-Traumatic Funk Syndrome's Have Yourself a Funky Little Christmas!

When: 8 p.m., tonight

Where: Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo

Info: Sold out