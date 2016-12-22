Donkey Hotey's Alumni Show

Tonight

If you're still in need of some Christmas cheer, get an eye and an earful of the Donkey Hotey's Alumni Show. Past members of the Fargo South High improv troupe are invited back to dust off their funny bone with the current class of funny folk. Hosted by Alum J.J. Gordon, the laughs start at 7:30 p.m., tonight at the Fargo South High Theatre, 1840 15th Ave., S, Fargo.

Tickets are $2 for this family-friendly show.

Brooks West

Tonight

Since settling down in Nashville, Tenn., Brooks West shows here have been few and far between. The singer/guitarist is back home for the holidays and throwing together a show tonight at The Nestor Tavern, 1001 NP Ave., N., Fargo. Music starts with Bondy at 9, Damned by Design at 9:40, Darrin Wentz at 10:10 and West at 11 p.m.

You can expect some Christmas songs, just not the ones you'd expect. There is a $5 cover for this ID-only show. (701) 232-2485.

Hartford Street Brass

Tonight

Post-Traumatic Funk Syndrome isn't the only horn-based show in town tonight. If you didn't get a ticket to that show, or just want to pre-game it, head over to Junkyard Brewing, 1416 1st Ave., N., Moorhead, for Hartford Street Brass. The group plays an early show, from 6 to 7 p.m., spreading a little holiday cheer.

If you're feeling festive, stick around for the Cropdusters playing acoustic tunes from 9 to 11 p.m. www.junkyardbeer.com, (701) 936-5545.