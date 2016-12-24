Concordia Christmas concert available on Prairie Public

Plans for the "Gather Us In, O Child of Peace," concert recording began more than six months ago with the planning of the concert.

Artistic director Dr. René Clausen selected, arranged and wrote music that would work in the broadcast environment.

Concordia partnered with Twin Cities Public Television to record and edit the concert into an hour-long program.

The concert production, which includes increased lighting and production during a video recording year, was funded through donations.

"Christmas at Concordia: Gather Us In, O Child of Peace," showcases the talents of nearly 400 student musicians in four choirs and the orchestra.

The crew of Twin Cities Public Television recorded the entire concert during one dress rehearsal and three of the concerts and took the best from each recording.

Turning the edited version of the concert around for playback this Christmas is a unique challenge. The TPT team has 18 days to get the piece ready for playback on regional Public Television stations, which translates to about 180 hours of video editing and 70 hours of audio editing.

The program will begin airing on TPT2 on Dec. 22. A schedule of when it will air in other markets can be found at www.ConcordiaCollege.edu/2016broadcast.