"Makeup for Christmas and New Year's is bolder," says Molly Grundysen, head makeup artist at Blushed Beauty Bar, currently located in Moorhead but moving to south Fargo in January. "It's out of the box — out of your comfort zone. I always push clients to do that no matter what, but sometimes it takes a holiday or a fun event to get out of their comfort zone."

Stepping outside the box doesn't have to be as dramatic as a black, smokey eye. "There are some easy ways to up (your makeup) that aren't over-the-top for people," says Rebecca Wood, owner of Cloud 9 Salon & Day Spa in West Fargo.

"Sometimes it's popping on a red lip instead of your normal nude, or maybe it means adding a little bit of glimmer or shimmer to the eye," Grundysen says.

Here, three local makeup experts share ways to transition from everyday makeup to something special for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Lips

For Christmas, red lipstick can make a big impact on its own.

"Normally with the red lip, I keep the eyes very simple because I like the focus on that red lip and I don't want anything to take away from that," Grundysen says.

When ringing in the new year, bolder is better.

"We're seeing a lot of bright, hot pinks that work on almost anyone," Wood says. "Some people are kind of intimidated by it, but for special events like New Year's Eve, you can be a little bit more brave with color."

Trendy hues that work all winter include darker reds, burgundy, brown, mauve and plum. Matte lipsticks, glosses and even nail polish have also become popular within the last year, replacing the traditional shine with a velvety finish.

Eyes

While neutral colors like shades of brown may be the everyday look for most people, overshadows are "great to apply over the top of your existing eyeshadow," says Chaneil Johnson, a stylist and makeup expert at Cloud 9 Salon & Day Spa.

An overshadow is a loose, shimmer powder that can take eye makeup from day to night in just a few minutes.

Using darker colors like burgundy, overshadow creates a more subtle smokey eye.

"Start with your darker color on the outside (of the eyelid) and your lighter on the inside toward the brow bone," Johnson says. "Add a little shimmer and blend them together. That's a really unique, foolproof way to get a smokey eye."

To go the extra step, consider adding glitter. "Glitter eyes are huge for New Year's," Grundysen says.

Both glitter eye liner and finely milled glitter are available. To adhere loose glitter, Grundysen says makeup glitter glue (or even eyelash glue) works well.

Lashes

Some people are intimidated by false lashes, but Grundysen says they're relatively easy to apply and make a statement for special occasions.

"You can get a lash that's very minimal and simple, and it's still going to add depth, volume and definition to your eye because you already have eyelashes," she says.

First, make sure to measure the lash. Line the false lash up where your inner (natural) lash line starts. Trim the excess to make the lash more comfortable.

"Generally, I'll put a little bit of glue on my hand and drag the lash through it, so you don't end up with a ton of glue on the lash," Wood says.

Be sure to give the glue 15 to 20 seconds to become more tacky, making it easier to apply to the eyelid.

Cheeks

Contouring and highlighting has become a hot topic in the past few years and, if done right, can create definition to the face.

"There's a million different ways to contour — which I think overwhelms people — but there's some really easy ways with powder," Wood says.

Using a bronzer to contour, Grundysen says to start high on the cheek (near the ear) and follow the cheekbone. Taking a brush, use highlighter (or taupe-colored eyeshadow) under the eyes, above and below the cheekbone and down the nose, lip and chin, if desired.

"In one minute, you can really add contouring. And you can complicate or simplify it as much as you want," Wood says.

Brows

Defining eyebrows or simply filling in sparse areas can help to frame the face.

Powder or eyeshadow is easiest for beginners. "Sometimes when you start with a pencil, it can be harsh," Grundysen says. "With an eyeshadow, you can rub it off quick and start again."

After mastering that technique, use fibers, gels, pomades or pencils to create more definition. Ultimately, the goal is to look natural.

"You want to look like yourself, but just more put together or amplified," she says.

The holiday season is a great excuse to step outside of the box. The fun thing about makeup is that it's easy to wipe off.

"Don't be afraid to try that 'something different' look," Wood says.

Sometimes the key is simply change.

"Do one pop of something that's out of character," Grundysen says. "People are going to notice."

When it comes to makeup, even the holidays differ.

"I like to keep it very simple for Christmas because it's not about glam, it's about being with your family," Grundysen says. "Whereas for New Year's is kind of like, 'show up and show stop'."

Tips from the pros

Here, local makeup experts Rebecca Wood and Chaniel Johnson from Cloud 9 Salon and Molly Grundysen from Blushed Beauty Bar share tips and tricks to achieving a flawless face.