Holiday cookie venture crumbles quickly

Cookiegate was a recent, ill-fated attempt to make a little extra money for the holidays. My boyfriend had brought some of my Halloween sugar cookies to work — and his coworkers raved about them. A couple of them even said they would be interested in buying Christmas cookies from me.

This all tapped into a stubborn dream I've long held to open a bakery. In my admittedly romanticized vision, my baking emporium would be a darling little shop that looked like a cross between a French patisserie and a Barbie Dream House.

In the back of my mind, of course, I knew the truth.

I knew a bakery job was hard work, with hours spent on your feet while sticking your unsuspecting hands into blast-furnace ovens.

Even so, I have always loved to bake and I do have an entrepreneurial side. So the opportunity to dip my toes into the gluten-laced waters of professional baking seemed irresistible.

Never mind that this was in the middle of the holiday season, which is busy enough on its own. Never mind that I had recently started an eating plan that was supposed to cut out all sugar.

I would still have the time and energy bake 25 dozen cookies. Piece of cake, right? Or maybe more like 25 dozen pieces of cake — all intricately decorated and packed into little bakery boxes.

It started out so well. I secured a commercial kitchen. I printed out cute, little fliers. People seemed excited. Orders came in. I was living in a Mrs. Fields of Dreams.

I had worked out a plan in which people could pick up cookies on one of two Sundays. The first week went by fairly well, although it was a bit more stressful and time-consuming than I'd anticipated. Even so, I met all of my orders — and the customer feedback was positive.

The second week was going to be trickier. I had more orders due that week, and a big chunk of those would be labor-intensive decorated sugar cookies. My freezer space was limited and I wanted the cookies to be fresh. So I decided I could still make most of them a couple of days before the pick-up date.

This time, everything crashed. Grandma Swift's recipe for soft, spicy molasses cookies with vanilla buttercream turned out nothing like I'd expected. The cookies were perfect — if you wanted to own scented drink coasters. The peanut butter blossoms were too hard, and the gingersnaps were too soft.

My sister had called earlier in the week and told me she would be in town because my niece was shopping for a wedding dress. At the time, I figured I could sneak off for an hour to witness my niece's important shopping mission.

But by the time we were done, three hours had passed. I was seriously in the weeds now. I was covered in more white powder than a Colombian drug lord, had burned one hand and had spent the last two hours trying to find a good molasses cookie recipe.

The kitchen looked like Santa had thrown up in there. Green and red frosting, decorator sprinkles, cookie crumbs and half-empty pastry bags were everywhere. Food coloring had spilled, along with my dreams to be the next Betty Crocker.

It was at about this time that I found out my boyfriend's daughter had gone into labor, 10 days early. While everyone headed to the hospital to support her, I stayed behind, weeping into the snickerdoodles.

Of course, I learned several things. Most notably, one you start doing something for money, it immediately becomes at least 30 percent less fun.

It's fun to whip up a batch of cookies when it's snowing outside, the Christmas carols are playing and the house is filled with the nostalgic aroma of cinnamon.

It's not so fun when you've already baked 160 cookies, your back aches and you are worried that the customer might be disappointed.

And so my dreams of a cookie empire crumbled, like a gingersnap that had just been driven over by a Roomba.

From now on, I will view baking as an amateur sport.

Let them eat cake — as long as they buy it somewhere else.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.