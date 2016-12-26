Fasting can be a means to manage weight

Johnson is no newbie to the practice of fasting — restricted or total abstinence from eating (and, in some cases, from drinking) for a specified period of time.

His first experience with fasting was in 1976, Johnson said, not long before his conversion to the Muslim faith.

Since then, he has fasted frequently, including participation most years in Ramadan, the month in the Islamic lunar calendar in which adherents of the faith abstain from food and drink during daylight hours.

"I do periodically fast, mostly for spiritual reasons," Johnson said in a phone interview. "Health is a part of it."

Humans have practiced fasting for spiritual reasons at least since biblical times. Moses fasted for "40 days and 40 nights" before the unveiling of the Ten Commandments, and Jesus fasted for the same time period before being tempted in the wilderness, according to the Bible. Muhammed and the Buddha fasted, as, in more recent times, did Mahatma Gandhi.

Intermittent fasting

But proponents say fasting has health benefits as well. Author and documentarian Michael Mosley advocates the "5:2 diet," in which participants take in a minimal number of calories two days a week and eat regularly the other five days.

Mosley has written or co-written a number of books on the topic and produced the BBC documentary "Eat, Fast and Live Longer."

It's also known as "intermittent fasting" because the fasting doesn't occur on two days in a row, said Karen Johnson, a clinical dietitian at St. Luke's hospital.

"More recently, intermittent fasting has been looked at for weight loss," she said. "Those kinds of diets really come and go, and it just happens to be a little trendy again."

Local dietary and weight management professionals see some value in fasting for health reasons, but they also saw reasons for caution.

"It's often not used properly," said Dr. James Donovan, a family medicine specialist who directs the St. Luke's Weight Loss Essentials program at the hospital's Miller Creek Medical Clinic.

"I think the trouble I find ... with people fasting is they're looking for a quick fix," Donovan said. "So it doesn't work quite as well as they think it should."

The problem with fasting — or severely reducing calorie intake — two days a week is the other five days, Karen Johnson said.

"It's still contingent on what you do on those five days you're eating," she said. "You still have to eat very moderately and not overeat on those days. Otherwise, it doesn't cause a calorie reduction."

Fasting can lead to a reduction in appetite levels, she said. But intermittent fasting might not be enough to "get that message change."

"So it's really hard to keep into that moderate amount of eating on a given day because you're coming off a fast and you'll be really hungry," she said.

It also matters what you're eating between the fasts, Donovan said.

"My experience has been that you still have to eat pretty smart," he said. "If you eat a bunch of sugar and everything else, your fast becomes very uncomfortable."

Vacation for your body?

Although he practices the 5:2 diet, Johnson's fasting is far from trendy, and his fasting has not always been intermittent. The first time he fasted, it was for two weeks, he said.

He only drank water, and after three days he found that simply drinking water was enough to satisfy his appetite.

"It definitely detoxifies your body," he said. "It gives your whole system a break, a vacation."

Brenda Schwerdt, another clinical dietitian at St. Luke's, doesn't buy the detoxification argument.

"That's what your liver and kidneys are for," she said.

Many diets include claims of cleansing the body, Donovan said.

"Really, what's happening is you're burning up your sugars," he said. "Most people have a 36-hour supply of sugar at the ready in their systems. Your liver stores a bunch of sugar — glucose, that is — and your muscles and organs have that sugar stored, and what you're doing with a fast is you're burning through that sugar store. ... But as far as a purifying thing, probably not."

Fasting can cause weight reduction as well as a toxin reduction, Donovan said, because the toxins in our bodies are stored in fat.

Neither Schwerdt nor Karen Johnson has recommended a patient try fasting. Donovan has occasionally and mostly with patients who also are inclined to fast for religious reasons, he said.

"In those people, I've had really good success, but I think a lot of it has to do with their faith life more than anything else," Donovan said. "It keeps them centered."

Precautions

Schwerdt said if a patient asked her about fasting, she'd want to review the individual's medical records. Children, pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, diabetics, other people with chronic illnesses and people who need to take medicine with food shouldn't fast, Schwerdt and Johnson said.

"I would say they really should talk to their physician first," Karen Johnson said. "Because it relates to their overall medical picture."

Donovan said he worries an individual's fast could reveal previously hidden eating disorders. Someone who chooses to fast also should be mindful of his or her work schedule, he said. If you're dealing with a major project, it might not be the best time to fast.

"You've go to be on top of your game because often when people just start fasting, that's all they can think about," Donovan said. "It's amazing how fixated people can get with food when you tell them they can't have it."

It's also important to stay well-hydrated while fasting, he said.

Fasting should be considered as one tool in the toolbox of weight management, Donovan said, and not a tool that's right for everyone.

"It's a good tool for the right person," he said. "It's a horrible tool for the wrong person."