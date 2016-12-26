Well, his grandson is also making his mark in the world and about space.

He's Colton Adamick, son of Chet's daughter Peggy Adamick, Pocahontas, Ill.

"At the ripe age of 24," his proud mom writes, "Colton has landed his first job after graduating in May from the the University of Illinois in Champaign in materials engineering. After two internships as a junior and spending this last summer at spaceX, Colton has been hired full-time at spaceX in Hawthorne, Calif.

"I am certain if my dad were alive today, he would be elated to hear that his grandson is a 'rocket scientist.' My dad attended at least one liftoff for NASA and possibly two, if my memory is decent.

"Colton's first internship as a junior was pretty blasé when he first arrived with nothing much to do," Peggy writes, "and he pretty much sat around until someone gave him something to do, that week in the summer of 2015. But then the Falcon 9 rocket exploded with non-human cargo in late June and all heck broke lose.

"It was then that Colton was given the data and asked to review it and give his analysis.

"I do not know how long it took him, but he finished it and wrote up his report. He tells me that in the meantime, spaceX subcontracted the data to a third party for their analysis. And it turns out that Colton came up with the SAME conclusion as the subcontracted party.

"When I heard this," she says, "I knew this grandson of Chet had a special opportunity not many could experience. Like my dad, Colton was in the right place at the right time with the right people.

"I figure with that talent, he ought to be in the CIA or the FBI, but instead he, being a pretty tight-lipped kid, is using his mind and his ability to be confidential to serve in the private space program that is destined to go to Mars.

"He won't tell me much other than that he is fine and loves his job, California's weather and the varied outdoor things to do in the surrounding terrain. He hates the traffic but worked it out to be only 15 miles from work in Hawthorne. On a good day, that's an hour's drive."

Small-town connections

It was a big day last July when members of the 1956 graduating class of Buxton (N.D.) High School held their 60th class get-together.

There were and still are five in that class. Marlene Nielsen, Lake Park, Minn., is one of them.

"I wonder how many other small towns do something like that," she writes, "or how they keep in touch in other ways? I'd like to hear from them via your column."

How about it, neighbors? If you are from a small town, how do you keep in touch with others from there, if you or they have moved elsewhere?

Marlene and Neighbors would like to know.

