Neighbors: Now we know who these kids are with Carson Wentz

Now a couple of people have sent in the names of all the boys in the picture:

Front row, left to right - Erik Ringsak, Spenser Anderson, Carson Wentz.

Back row: Tom Keller, Jason Rings and his twin brother Jon Rings..

The people sending in the names were Marjorie Rendell, Marv Stenberg's daughter, of Moorhead, and a Bismarck resident who wishes to remain anonymous.

Marj says all these kids lived in Bismarck when the picture was taken.

The Bismarck man, who thinks the picture was taken when the boys were either in kindergarten or first grade in Centennial Elementary School, Bismarck, says his son was a classmate and teammate of these boys.

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.