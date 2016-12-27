Search
More than 16 inches of snow falls in some parts of ND; and it could take days for some roads to open and power to be restored

    Neighbors: Now we know who these kids are with Carson Wentz

    By Bob Lind Today at 6:30 a.m.
    Can you guess which one of these kids who gathered in Bismark years ago became famous locally and nationally? That's Carson Wentz in the front row on the right who was a star quarterback for the North Dakota State University Bison and is now quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Special to The Forum

    This picture, which was contributed by Marv Stenberg, Moorhead, ran here earlier.

    Carson Wentz, now the well-known quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles professional football team, is the boy at the right in the front row.

    Now a couple of people have sent in the names of all the boys in the picture:

    Front row, left to right - Erik Ringsak, Spenser Anderson, Carson Wentz.

    Back row: Tom Keller, Jason Rings and his twin brother Jon Rings..

    The people sending in the names were Marjorie Rendell, Marv Stenberg's daughter, of Moorhead, and a Bismarck resident who wishes to remain anonymous.

    Marj says all these kids lived in Bismarck when the picture was taken.

    The Bismarck man, who thinks the picture was taken when the boys were either in kindergarten or first grade in Centennial Elementary School, Bismarck, says his son was a classmate and teammate of these boys.

    If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.

    varietyneighborsBob Lindcolumnists
