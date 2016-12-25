Skip to main content
news
Headlines
MATBUS, MAT Paratransit starting two hours late Monday
Flash flooding due to storm prompts civil emergency in Aberdeen, SD
Slight flaw in Fargo flood-control culvert to cost $500,000 in maintenance over 50 years
George Michael dies at 53
St. Paul family leave candles unattended, lose home to Christmas Eve fire
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Government
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Westbrook leads Thunder past Timberwolves
Gophers' streak of top defensive back picks in NFL draft in jeopardy
Vikings battered as defensive loses chance at legendary season
Scoreboard
Down syndrome doesn't keep Sam from being one of the guys on the Moorhead boys hockey team
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Our beloved Christmas stories can renew our hopeful selves
The lake of fire awaits
Two lenses with different dispositions
Make our nation great again by restoring value to process
Air quality in TR park threatened
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Christmas is season of love not perfection
Namedroppers (Dec. 17, 2016)
Valley City woman wins $100,000 for kindness
Visiting plans for loved one with Alzheimer's must be adjustable
There's no age-based 'shelf life' on senior's ability to live independently
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Scotch draws today's headlines / Dec. 26, 2016
How to decorate after the holiday season
Christmas reminds us of the magic of time
Holiday cookie venture crumbles quickly
Away from Home: Aalborg, Denmark
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
Business digest ( Dec. 24, 2016 )
Honors and officers (Dec. 24, 2016)
Contributions (Dec. 24, 2016)
Fargo's Millennials aim to pay off debt, not save for retirement
In-home tutoring service opens in Fargo
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Dec. 24, 2016)
Wes And Harryette Bartron
Les and Marian Dever
Donald and Sandra Kranzler
Bergstom-Bueling
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Mark B. Friestad
Beda L. Nankivell
Verna Marie Eide
Joyce Mortensen
Merle J. VanCleef
Headlines
Weather Forecast
Some power problems reported, no travel advised in ND; I-94 closed west of Jamestown
Scotch draws today's headlines / Dec. 26, 2016
Scotch
Today at 10:24 p.m.
variety
scotch
cartoons
