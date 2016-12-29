Neighbors: Let us know what would make your life easier and more pleasant
So here we are, almost ready to close out 2016 and head into 2017.
Neighbors again thanks all of you who have contributed items for this column over the past many years and looks forward to what you send in this coming year. And here's an idea for you.
In coming days, weeks and months, what could each of us do to make life a bit easier and more pleasant for you?
Is there some little thing that irritates you that you wish we would we quit doing? Or something that we should do?
Maybe it's in our driving habits. Or something we do at work, in the classroom, when shopping, in the theater, at concerts, when biking, in our houses of worship, on the cellphone, texting, whatever and wherever.
This is not intended to be a negative slap-on-the-wrist thing.
Hopefully, it will be on the positive side, i.e., I'd appreciate if you would so-and-so or if you didn't do so-and-so.
Bottom line: What can we do — or not do — to brighten your days in 2017, even for a moment?
Let Neighbors know. And we'll pass it on.
Thanks in advance.
And Happy New Year, neighbors!
If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.