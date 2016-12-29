In coming days, weeks and months, what could each of us do to make life a bit easier and more pleasant for you?

Is there some little thing that irritates you that you wish we would we quit doing? Or something that we should do?

Maybe it's in our driving habits. Or something we do at work, in the classroom, when shopping, in the theater, at concerts, when biking, in our houses of worship, on the cellphone, texting, whatever and wherever.

This is not intended to be a negative slap-on-the-wrist thing.

Hopefully, it will be on the positive side, i.e., I'd appreciate if you would so-and-so or if you didn't do so-and-so.

Bottom line: What can we do — or not do — to brighten your days in 2017, even for a moment?

Let Neighbors know. And we'll pass it on.

Thanks in advance.

And Happy New Year, neighbors!

