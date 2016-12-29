Former Blender gets his groove back

For nearly a decade, the Fargo native focused on his education and then his new vocation as a teacher. Music still moved him and after a while, little by little, he started playing again, learning that performing was his real calling all along.

The singer brings his rekindled love for making music back home to one of the biggest stages. Dunkirk leads his new band, Big Toe and the Jam, through a New Year's Eve show at the Fargo Civic Center Saturday night.

The group is a nine-piece, horn-based, r&b and pop act, covering everything from Stevie Wonder to Taylor Swift, from Earth, Wind and Fire to Journey.

"I think it's a by-law in the American Association of United Musicians Guild that every cover band has to play 'Don't Stop Believin,'" Dunkirk says with a laugh.

"We just want to play what people want to hear," he says. "We're not trying to make a statement or teach anybody anything. We're just there to get people dancing and give them a good time."

He's not downplaying the band and its role. He knows how much music can mean.

"Music has always been a part of me," he says from the Twin Cities, where he lives and teaches.

He was raised on music. His father, the late Ward Dunkirk, was a noted pianist, serving as Bobby Vee's music director for years, teaching music at Agassiz Middle School and regularly playing the Lamplight Lounge in Moorhead, which he co-owned. Later, he moved to the Twin Cities and became a staple at area piano bars.

Music stayed in the family. Paul's oldest sister, Michelle, plays in the Twin Cities and his older brother John plays in bands around Fargo like Blue English and C.O.D.

So it was no surprise that Paul focused on music early on. After co-founding The Blenders and working hard to get the group noticed, he realized that wasn't enough.

He'd recorded three albums with the group and they regularly toured and won acclaim. They opened up for stand-up comics Jay Leno and Howie Mandel and performed on "The Arsenio Hall Show."

But at age 26, Dunkirk wanted a new challenge. He left the group and moved out west to study anthropology at the University of California Los Angeles.

"It was time for me to switch gears for a while," he says. "I kinda gave up music for about 10 years."

After he and his wife moved back to the Twin Cities in the mid 2000s, he hooked back up with The Blenders, going out on the Christmas tours as a featured guest performer. When fellow Blender Ryan Lance was looking for someone to fill some dates in his other band, Brat Pack Radio, he asked Paul to step in.

"He's just a great guy, super talented. He takes everything seriously, he's very passionate," Lance says. "I knew if Paul was involved he would give it everything he's got."

(Brat Pack Radio plays their own New Year's Eve show at Fargo's Holiday Inn.)

"I owe him a lot for getting me back into music," Paul says of his former Blender bandmate. "Filling in for BPR really re-ignited that. There's nothing like playing in a band... As much as I love The Blenders and what we did, it never quite fulfilled the idea of playing in a band with good instrumentation."

He followed up his subbing with a full-time spot in a similar cover band, Jill & Fred's Excellent Adventure. In that act he met fellow singer Paula Wilson and drummer Jamie Scheitel, now mainstays in Big Toe and the Jam.

"I'm really fortunate to have this great outlet for me. It rounds out my life really well. I'm thankful for it," Paul says.

With only a couple of appearances in Fargo during the last 20 years, he's looking forward to seeing some familiar faces in the crowd. If nothing else, he'll relish doing something he really loves.

"I think it's going to be a really fun night," he says. "No matter what happens, the band is always having a great time, whether there are two people in the audience or 2,000. We're just going to have a great time with whoever else is there to have a great time."

If You Go

What: Big Toe and the Jam

When: Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9, Saturday

Where: Fargo Civic Center, 207 4th St., N., Fargo

Info: Tickets are $19.50, plus fees. www.ticketmaster.com. (701) 241-1482