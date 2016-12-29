Ring in the New Year with these toast-worthy events

FAMILY EVENTS

Hopperstad Stave Church, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County, 202 First Ave. N., Moorhead, the last day until April 1 that the Hopperstad Stave Church will be open for tours, due to the winter weather. Those interested in seeing the historic Moorhead landmark before next spring need to stop by before the New Year. For more information, visit www.hcscconline.org/

Movie Marathon, 10 a.m., Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St S Moorhead, final day of week-long movie marathon. Movies will be screened during open hours from Dec. 27 - Dec. 31. For more information on movie titles, contact the library at (218) 233-7594.

Snacks and Party Food - Kids Class, 11 a.m., Nancy's House, 3022 18th St S Fargo, ages 5-13, $20 www.heatlyinstructor.com/nancy-kvamme,

Countdown To Noon Year's Party, 11 a.m., Fargo Public Library - Main Library, 102 3rd St. N. Fargo, celebrate the arrival of the new year during the daylight hours with a countdown to noon, featuring festivities for kids of all ages including music, games and a countdown to noon with noisemakers, party hats and a special toast. All materials will be provided and no pre-registration is required. All ages are welcome to attend. Contact Children's Services for more information (701) 241-1495.

Zoo Year's Eve, 1 p.m. Red River Zoo, 4255 23rd Ave. S., Fargo, family-friendly New Year's celebration features free admission and carousel rides, The Snow Pants Dance, fun activities, crafts, animal keeper chats and a countdown to the New Year every hour.

Holiday Lights, 5:30 p.m., Lindenwood Park, 1955 Roger Maris Dr., Fargo, more than 60 illuminated displays throughout the park, $6 admission per car or van, $5 with canned goods for the local food pantries, $10 for busses or limousines.

COMEDY

Comedy Night, O'Leary's, 808 30th Ave., S., Moorhead, doors at 5 p.m., comics include Jay Harris, Jana Syverson, Mitch Reierson and Nathan Fulsebakke starting at 7, free app bar from 5-7, $10 admission.

Ushers House, 700 1st Ave., N., Moorhead, Adam Quesnell and JD Provorse headline two sets, 7:30 seating includes Marlin Wells, 10 p.m. includes Mik Throntveit, ticket includes hors d'oeuvres buffet featuring grilled pork shanks, barbecue meatballs and spinach-artichoke dip with garlic crostini and assorted fresh veggies served before and during the show.

DINNER

9 Iron Bar and Grill, 4400 Clubhouse Dr. S. Fargo, 4 p.m., three-course meal with your choice of Grilled Salmon, Prime Rib or Chicken Cordon Bleu entrees and more, fun board games and a poker tournament as well. (701) 356-6463.

Mezzaluna, 309 Roberts St., Fargo, 4 p.m., special menu, seatings from 4 to 11:30 p.m., prices vary. (701) 364-9479

Luna Fargo, 1545 S., University Dr., Fargo, 5 p.m., special a la carte menu, free glass of bubbly, seatings from 5 to 9:30. (701) 293-8818.

Maxwells, 1380 9th St., E., West Fargo, regular menu is scaled back to make room for five-course a la carte menu, seatings at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. (701) 277-9463.

Rustica, 315 Main Ave. Moorhead, a la carte menu on the eatery side ranges from oysters on the half shell, beef sirloin, pan-roasted ribeye, Maine lobster and more, seatings from 5 to 11 p.m. (218) 227-5388.

BernBaum's, 115 Roberts St. Fargo, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., French dinner with steamed mussels in seaweed butter or Spanish garlic and poached egg soup, tourtiere (French Canadian meat pie) or French kale and brie potato cake, maple sugar pie, sweet potato ice cream and more, $25. (701) 306-4131.

NIGHTLIFE

Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse, 1201 Westrac Dr. S. Fargo, 4p.m., dance with DJs from Y-94, free party favors and Las Vegas trip giveaway.

Knickerbocker Liquor Locker, 412 Main Ave., Hickson, N.D., happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., prime rib and walleye dinner at 6:30, K & L Karaoke at 9, fireworks around 10, party favors and champagne at midnight.

Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave., S., Fargo, doors open at 7, dinner buffet from 7:30 to 8:45 featuring rosemary and garlic prime rib, shrimp and grits, chicken piccata and more, music by Brat Pack Radio from 9 to 12:45 a.m., in conjunction with west Fargo Shakers, with a silent auction benefitting Lend a Hand and the West Fargo Educational Foundation.

West Fargo VFW, 308 Sheyenne St., 8 p.m., Red River Singles' Dance with The Coolers downstairs, p.m., open to the public for everyone 21 and older, you do not have to be single to attend this event, $5-$10; Gun Shy, 8:30 p.m., upstairs

Fargo Civic Center, 207 4th St. N. Fargo, 9 p.m., Big Toe and the Jam, rock, pop and R&B, $19.50.

The Aquarium, 226 Broadway, 2nd floor Fargo, 9 p.m., Forget 2016 New Year's Dance Party, DJ spins dance tunes, free.

Front Street Taproom, 614 Main Ave. Fargo, 9 p.m., Vintage New Year's Eve, disc jockeys from Vinyl Giant spin records from the past 10 decades.

Junkyard Brewing Co., 1416 1st Ave. N. Moorhead, 9 p.m., Best of the Worst Music Videos New Years Eve Party, some favorite awful, oddball, and downright ridiculous music videos of all time, open to suggestions, plus keg drop at midnight, free.

Windbreak Saloon, 3150 39th St., S., Fargo, 9 p.m., country band 32 Below plays.

Sandbar II, 1150 Randolph Rd., Detroit Lakes, Minn., 9 p.m., Fat Cats play rock.

VFW, 202 Broadway Fargo, 9 p.m., The Front Fenders play classic rock, free champagne at midnight.

Lucky's 13, 4301 17th Ave S Fargo, 9:30 p.m., Guys & Dahls.

Hodo Lounge, 101 Broadway Fargo, 9:30 p.m., Up Top plays rock and funk. $3.

Sidestreet Grille & Pub, 301 3rd Ave N Fargo, 10 p.m., Human Element and The Pat Lenertz Band w/ very special guest, Alex Rossi, free.

Shotgun Sally's Rock-n-Roll Saloon, 1515 42nd St. S. Fargo, 10 p.m., Redline Live plays country.

Drekker Brewing Company, 630 1st Ave. N, Fargo, 10:30 p.m., Balls Drop: a Blue Years Revolution featuring Blue Belles Burlesque troupe show, $15, includes one free brew.

THEATER/FILM

New Queers Eve: Celebration and "RENT," Pride Collective and Community Center, 1105 1st Ave. S. Fargo, 5 p.m., discussion will follow film.

"Slice of Life," Broadway Theatre Garage, 409 Broadway Fargo, 7:30 p.m., new dysfunctional family comedy for the holiday season, $10 - $20.