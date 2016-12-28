Areavoices: A 'natural' death is all about perspective

The words “death” and “natural” may seem like anything but natural. The question remains: Why are we so afraid to talk about death and afraid of death in general? Death is a natural part of life. If we are born, we will die … yet, we celebrate birth, but we are afraid of death. Why is that? Both birth and death are part of a dramatic life change. Both can be painful and traumatic. Both cause tears: one of joy, one of sorrow.