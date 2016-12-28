Areavoices: A 'natural' death is all about perspective
The words “death” and “natural” may seem like anything but natural. The question remains: Why are we so afraid to talk about death and afraid of death in general? Death is a natural part of life. If we are born, we will die … yet, we celebrate birth, but we are afraid of death. Why is that? Both birth and death are part of a dramatic life change. Both can be painful and traumatic. Both cause tears: one of joy, one of sorrow.
So if we can move our hearts and minds in the direction of seeing birth and death as natural and necessary life events, then perhaps we can live alongside the idea of death more capably. Perhaps we can even move into celebrating both birth and death.