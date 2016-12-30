Making a New Year's resolution of positivity

What if we simply focused more on being positive in the upcoming year?

Smile more

Sometimes an unexpected smile can change a person's day. When checking out at a store, make eye contact, look at the person's nametag and call him or her by name when saying thank you.

Unfollow toxic people on social media

When you remove that negative energy from your social media feed, it no longer touches you. I like to follow people who are funny and kind. Show me a fun cat video to make me laugh!

Get rid of the clutter

What is holding you back in your physical space? Is it the piles on the counters? The closet door you can't close? The entry that nobody can enter?

Focus on your most troubled area and block off an hour of uninterrupted time. Set the timer, focus and don't leave the area until the timer rings.

Focus on better sleep

Start going to bed earlier and waking up earlier. I am in bed by 9:30 most nights. When I get a good night of sleep, it is easier to wake up with gratitude on my mind and start my day off with a positive mindset.

Say yes to things that scare you

Opportunities are missed because we say no as a reflex, rather than saying yes. I have done some scary things in my life, and I am proud to say I survived and thrived.

You have to make the decision to say yes. There is power in knowing that you were the one to choose. Don't let life happen to you. Say yes!

Don't worry about what other people think of you

Too often we are concerned about what others think of us. I am here to say, it doesn't matter. I think the older I get, the more I realize this to be true. My life is so much easier now that I don't worry about trying to please other people.

Be bold

Don't sit quietly back. Make the decision to tell your boss you earned a promotion. Decide to finish the degree. Leave the relationship even though your mom likes the person. Sometimes we need to trust our gut and go with our intuition.

Speak up

If you see someone saying or doing something you don't agree with, speak up. Be gentle and kind and show love.

If we all started speaking up in a loving way, we could create a movement of kindness.

Be gentle with yourself

Too often I am my harshest critic. I beat myself up because I missed going to the gym or had an extra sugar cookie. Remember that life happens. Stop feeling guilty and angry at yourself.

If your best friend missed going to the gym or had an extra cookie, would you yell at them? Then why do we do it to ourselves?

I believe that if we focus on being more positive the rest of our goals and resolutions take care of themselves. When we exude positive energy, it comes back to us in ways that we never expect. Find some positivity and kindness and sprinkle that stuff everywhere!

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of "Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens." Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.