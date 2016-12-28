Cinnabon deletes Carrie Fisher tweet after user outrage

The tweet was deleted in less than an hour.

The company used the same image back on May 4, when it tweeted using the hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou. Back then, the caption read: "Here's to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy."

This isn't the first time a company has faced backlash over a tweet.

Related 'Aren't You a Little Short for a Stormtrooper?' and More Memorable Princess Leia 'Star Wars' Quotes

In December 2014, Best Buy posted a message trying to capitalize on the popular Serial podcast, which examined the death of a teen girl outside one of the electronic retailers.

The now-deleted tweet read, "We have everything you need. Unless you need a payphone. #Serial." (Prosecutors said the murdered made a call from a payphone outside the store after strangling the girl.)

Outraged users accused the company of capitalizing upon a death, and the tweet was pulled. Best Buy apologized for the tweet, saying "it lacked good judgment and doesn't reflect the values of our company."

So far, no public apology from Cinnabon about their Princess Leia tweet.