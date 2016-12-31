Search
    Presentation Prayer Center hosts book reading

    By Forum staff reports Today at 6:35 a.m.

    FARGO — Presentation Prayer Center, 1101 32nd Ave. S., is hosting a monthly book discussion on parenting.

    The book is "It Runs in the Family: On Being Raised by Radicals and Growing into Rebellious Motherhood" by Frida Berrigan.

    The book is available in paperback and as an e-book at www.orbooks.com/catalog/it-runs-in-the-family. The Prayer Center will have a few books available for purchase.

    The group will meet from 6:45 to 8 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month, from January through April: Jan 3, Feb. 7, March 7 and April 4.

    The group is free, but a freewill offering is encouraged.

    For more information, email presentationprayercenter@gmail.com.

