Presentation Prayer Center hosts book reading
FARGO — Presentation Prayer Center, 1101 32nd Ave. S., is hosting a monthly book discussion on parenting.
The book is "It Runs in the Family: On Being Raised by Radicals and Growing into Rebellious Motherhood" by Frida Berrigan.
The book is available in paperback and as an e-book at www.orbooks.com/catalog/it-runs-in-the-family. The Prayer Center will have a few books available for purchase.
The group will meet from 6:45 to 8 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month, from January through April: Jan 3, Feb. 7, March 7 and April 4.
The group is free, but a freewill offering is encouraged.
For more information, email presentationprayercenter@gmail.com.