"There isn't anybody who doesn't like a latke. It's not like gefilte fish. It's kind of like the Jewish version of lefse versus lutefisk," she says, laughing.

Latkes are basically hashbrown-like pancakes usually topped with sour cream or applesauce and served primarily during Hanukkah. They're fried in oil to signify the miracle of the menorah when one day's worth of oil burned in the desecrated temple for eight days. That's also why Hanukkah — which began this year on Dec. 24 — lasts eight days.

Gold, who lives in Moorhead and works as a professor of public health at NDSU, is known around town for her delicious latkes. She's made dozens of batches over the years for Hanukkah dinners at Temple Beth El in Fargo.

"We're a small congregation," she says. "Some of us don't have a lot of family around, so we celebrate together."

The recipe Gold shares with her fellow congregants comes from her own family. As a young child growing up in Brookline, Mass., she'd watch her grandmother, then her mother, make them from a recipe passed down through the generations.

"I liked them right away," she says. "My mother would make them for the big Hanukkah parties she used to have."

But Gold says she began resisting her family's Hanukkah tradition when she started college and began studying nutrition.

"I'd say to my mom, 'We can't eat these. It's fried food!' My mom would say, 'It's just once a year, we can do this,' " Gold says..

She even tried to make a healthier version by baking the latkes but it just didn't work. Gold says she eventually gave in and learned how to make the authentic fried latkes for her own family. (Her tricks include not using any flour and being patient enough to leave the latkes untouched while they get crispy in the oil.) However, as much as she and her family love the latkes, there are a few drawbacks.

"The thing about making latkes is it smells up the entire house," Gold says. "My son is in the habit of taking his coat and putting it in the breezeway anytime I make them."

This year that might not be a problem because her mother — Joyce Jozwicki, who still lives in Brookline — made approximately three dozen latkes to take on the road when they travel to visit relatives.

Gold says the frozen ones aren't quite as good as the freshly made ones, but the holiday wouldn't be the same without some kind of latkes.

But how does Gold reconcile her two roles: dietitian/public health professor versus latke fryer extraordinaire? Maybe with just a little Hanukkah-looking-the-other way.

"I've never run the nutritional info on them, because I don't want to know," she says, laughing.

Potato Latkes

Serves 10

Ingredients:

10 potatoes, peeled and shredded

1 onion, grated

5 eggs

1 teaspoon of salt

Vegetable oil (canola or peanut)

Sour cream (optional)

Applesauce (optional)

Directions:

Mix potatoes, onion, eggs and salt in a large bowl. Stir. Set aside.

Pour oil in a frying pan so that it's approximately ¼-inch deep. Heat until very hot.

Place potato batter on a slotted spoon and, using your hands, squeeze out excess water. Gently place latkes in the oil and cook, undisturbed until they get very crispy, usually about 5 to 10 minutes. (Don't turn them over too quickly or they will fall apart).

Then gently turn over and cook the other side until fully cooked, 5 to 10 minutes. Rest on paper towels. Serve warm with sour cream or applesauce.

Kwanzaa being celebrated as well

Hanukkah isn't the only holiday happening this week. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa, an annual celebration by African Americans to reconnect with their African roots and heritage. Kwanzaa began Dec. 26 and lasts for seven days.

How did it begin?

Kwanzaa started in 1966 when Dr. Maulana Karenga, professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach, wanted to find a way to bring African-Americans together as a community following the Watts riots.

What does the word 'Kwanzaa' mean?

The name Kwanzaa is Swahili for "first fruits." Karenga studied these harvest celebrations as a guide for how to celebrate the holiday.

How do you celebrate?

Each family celebrates Kwanzaa in its own way, but celebrations often include singing, dancing, drumming, storytelling, poetry reading and eating a large traditional meal while honoring seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Can you celebrate both Christmas or Hannukah and Kwanzaa?

Yes. Some people believe Kwanzaa is an alternative to the traditional holidays of Christmas or Hannukah. But, that's not true. Because Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday and not a spiritual one, African Americans of many faiths will choose to celebrate Kwanzaa in addition to Christmas or Hannukah.