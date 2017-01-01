Away from Home: Canyonlands National Park, Utah

Comments: Highlighted by the rising sun is the Washer Woman (derived from its resemblance of a tall and slender woman reaching her hands into a tub) and to its right is the taller Monster Tower. Washer Woman and Monster Tower are each more than 600 feet tall. Behind the Washer Woman is the Sandcastle.

Bradley Eide, Lake Park, Minn.

Send us your snapshots

This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.