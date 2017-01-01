7 home decor trends that make 2017 a gorgeous year

The hold-up is officially over. Julie Alin, design consultant at Scheels Home and Hardware, has been working with home trends for more than 40 years.

"There is never a dull day," Alin says. "There are always so many people interested in updating and redoing their spaces."

If you are getting ready to update the look of your home, pay attention to the top seven home decor trends of 2017.

Upholstered headboards

Upholstered headboards may be the number one trend of 2017.

"It gives your room a boutique-hotel feel," Alin says. "Your bedroom becomes transformed into this luxurious retreat."

Alin says one of the things she loves most about upholstered headboards is the addition of nail heads which adds a shiny design feature to not only headboards, but ottomans and couches as well.

Mixed metallics

"Chrome should no longer stand by itself," Alin says. "Mix together warm and cool neutrals, which creates a rustic and great look."

Alin says that previous trends didn't allow for the mixing of bronze, silver, copper and rose metallics, but in 2017 mixing metallics is all the rage.

Greige

"Greige is beige and grey being mixed together which creates a slightly warmer tone," Ahlin says. " It isn't as cold as blue grey."

Alin says "greige" is definitely here to stay. "Everything from furniture to carpet, paint and accessories."

Greige gives an area a more natural feeling. "Rustic and reclaimed wood belong with greige because all the elements are natural," Alin says.

Live edges

"Wavy uneven edges give furniture a raw earthiness," Alin says. "We are seeing a lot of dining, end and coffee tables that use live edging as a design feature."

If you aren't invested enough to purchase new furniture, incorporate raw edges into light fixtures, frames and smaller accessories that won't overwhelm your home.

Distressed furniture

"Farmhouse, classic cottage, rustic and industrial are all trends that deal with distressed furniture," Alin says.

Distressed furniture can be described as looking worn over time. "It takes on this antique look," Alin says.

Farmhouse

"Farmhouse trend is still really big," Alin says.

Looking to get this look? White kitchen cabinets, wood planked walls, rustic tables and burlap are all decor touches that scream "farmhouse."

"White kitchens are so bright, beautiful and fresh. People (here) are oaked out because it's everywhere," Alin says.

Home entertainment

"It's all about curling up on the couch and staying home," Alin says. "People just need a place to deflate and be comfortable together."

One of the things more people are purchasing this season is a sliding barn door for home entertainment units that discreetly covers their technology consoles.

"It's a good way for people to stay organized when we are all so busy," Alin says.

Out with the old and in with the new

"I love to talk about the new, and I hate to say something is out," Alin says, "because there isn't usually a line in the sand that says something is completely out. Somethings will carry over, overtime."

Unfortunately, for those who love overstuffed furniture, this is one thing that definitely will not carry over into 2017.

"It's all about downsizing," Alin says. "The oversized, stuffed furniture is definitely going out because people want cleaner lines and a more sophisticated look."

A second trend that may be nixed in 2017 is matchy-matchy. Instead of matching lamps, pillows, end tables and other accessories, Alin recommends choosing items that complement each other so they become a creative mix of collected looks.

As far as other trends that maybe taking a back seat in 2017, home decorators are gaining far more than they are losing.

If you are having a hard-time keeping up with the revolving trends, Alin says, painting and changing out accessories is always a quick way to freshen up a space without breaking the bank.