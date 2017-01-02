Those of you who were around then will connect with her musical — and other — memories.

"I happened to be in college," Rita wrote one day last year, "and there was always a radio on.

"It was the era of Tennessee Ernie singing 'Sixteen Tons,' Jimmy Dean singing about 'Scarlet Ribbons for Her Hair,' Carl Perkins with 'Blue Suede Shoes' and Johnny Cash with 'Ring of Fire' and most likely 'I'll Walk the Line.'

"Pat Boone and some new guy (maybe Little Richard) both had recorded a nonsense type song called 'Tutti Fruitti.'"

"In June when I joined a youth mission summer trip that took us to many states, we crossed the Allegheny Mountains listening to a girl singer who may have been Patti Page sing 'Allegheny Moon.'

"When we got to Kansas City or maybe Wichita, we saw little mites with big ears singing 'M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E' and a guy in the afternoon named Dick Clark played records for teenagers to dance to — the girls in circle skirts and big crinolines whirled around shades of black and gray."

Bright clothing

It was Marilyn McDougall, Fargo, who sent Neighbors many of Rita's columns because she wants to give Forum readers a taste of Rita's down-home writings.

Rita has been writing for the Republican for around 30 years.

In July 2016, she wrote, "Waking up this morning to a dark cloudy day with memories of the news of yesterday and other recent days in mind I tried to look for a light at the end of the tunnel so to speak. Is there anything anyone can do to stem the tide of violence or even the backlash of pointing blame?

"People often joke about the fact that if I want to change the atmosphere around me I look for bright colors. Before facing a dark day, I want to find the brightest outfit in my closet and work from there. Foolish, maybe, but it sometimes cheers up the people I meet on the street."

Then Rita, who is a Langdon native, brings up this pre-World War II memory:

"In 1939, we sat in our small house in Langdon and shivered at what was an unknown and probable horrific future. I have been told this happened on my birthday and that the cake baked that year was the last one I had until the war ended and sugar was no longer rationed.

"But I do not think my family or yours sat idly by. We went to church and prayed for guidance and peace."

And speaking of church, Rita wrote a column about the Fischer piano in Langdon's United Methodist Church. "Members of the old Methodist church tended to refer to it as 'Chelta's piano' and a plaque on it lists it as given in memory of Chelta Hawley, 1902-1970, by her husband Fred Hawley."

Mail-order brides

Rita also wrote about the arranged marriages in pioneer days.

"They seem to have occurred in nearly every small community in Cavalier County and were, in many cases, a surprisingly durable arrangement," she wrote.

"Some of these brides were obtained by writing to relatives in the old country. Others were obtained by advertising in the newspaper or writing to people who appear to have been marriage brokers.

"A story which has often been told about one couple who were both originally from England is that they had known each other there, but he had been gone so long that they did not recognize each other when she arrived at the train station in Langdon. He then located her trunk and waited for her to find him."

