The exhibit does the talking. And it has a lot to say.

The multimedia exhibit displays stories veterans in Fargo-Moorhead shared about their experiences with war.

Some veterans narrate their stories through ceramic heirloom cups; other veterans told their stories with decorated masks, oral excerpts or poetry. Regardless of where and when they served, all the featured veterans have a story to tell.

The goal of Project Unpack is to create a dialogue about the legacies of war between veterans, their family members and the Fargo-Moorhead community.

The project, which began in January 2016, is a collaboration between NDSU, North Dakota Veterans Affairs and other community partners.

"North Dakota, although a small state, is home to nearly 58,000 veterans of war," said Christina Weber, director of Project Unpack and NDSU sociology professor. "They are not all the same, they do not fit stereotypes. Many of them face emotional, financial and family hardships. Some may seem to move forward easily with their families and communities, but they all live with a legacy, and we want them to have a voice for that."

The "Telling Stories, Creating Community" multimedia exhibit is the final component of the project. The stories and subsequent artworks are the result of various creative workshops with veterans that Project Unpack held over the last six months. Lectures from Tim O'Brien and Tim Bissell and the establishment of an oral history archive in Fargo-Moorhead also resulted from Project Unpack.

"The art aspect (of Project Unpack) has been exciting because I think some people don't feel comfortable with words all the time, so to be able to talk through it, work with their hands and give them a different way to tell the story has been one of the more exciting parts of the project," Weber said.

As a daughter of a Vietnam veteran, Weber has dedicated much of her career researching the legacies of war through children and family members of veterans.

After receiving the Project Unpack grant from the National Endowment of Humanities, she recruited other collaborators of various fields to assist her with the project, including Fargo artist and veteran Josh Zeis and NDSU art professor Michael Strand.

Zeis and Strand hosted the ceramic heirloom cup workshop for veterans and families of veterans who served in the military. Before the workshop, Strand and Zeis asked participants to bring in objects — canteens, Bronze Star medals, can openers, mouth guards — that represent their experiences with war.

From there, the participants imprinted the objects into the soft cups as a unique form of storytelling.

"Clay at that stage is a perfect recording device," Strand said. "It captures every fingerprint, every mark, every word."

The cups were then fired, glazed and placed in wooden boxes for the exhibit. The boxes, designed and built by Zeis, hold both the cups and the written stories behind the objects imprinted in the cups. After the exhibit, the cups will be returned to each participant in the wooden box as a piece of family history.

For some veterans, the conversation is more difficult and requires a different form of artistic expression.

To encourage veterans to tell their stories, Project Unpack collaborators at the North Dakota Veteran Affairs invited veterans to decorate the masks included in the exhibit.

Like the heirloom cups, Project Unpack collaborators placed the colorful masks in wooden boxes and hung them side by side for the exhibit, creating a powerful image of the tension between individualism and collectivism in war.

"I'd seen those masks in various forms with individuals and talked to them about it, but to see them lined up in that space... had a more profound moment for me of thinking through the different faces of war," Weber said.

In order to get a cross-section of participants on a particularly charged topic, Project Unpack collaborators learned to go where veterans and their families would most likely be — assisted living homes and the North Dakota Veteran Affairs, for example — to spread the word about the project.

"We learned along the way that you can't rush any of this," Strand said. "It's not about teaching technical process. It's about conversation."

Although all artwork displayed in the exhibit speak volumes, the creative process was equally as important as the outcome, and the process couldn't begin without established trust.

As a veteran and artist, Josh Zeis played an important role. Zeis' experiences as a medic in the Army National Guard in Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo gave him "street cred" with veterans, allowing them to feel more comfortable participating in the project.

"Veterans (I talked to) were relieved to be able to speak to someone who understands," Zeis said.

Zeis has his own visual art project titled "Return" in the exhibit. "Return" shows a short documentary of Zeis as he walked for 20 miles in the hot North Dakota sun with a block of rucksack-shaped ice strapped to his back.

The more he walked and shared his story, the more the ice melted away, serving as an overall symbol of the purpose of Project Unpack.

Although Project Unpack concludes with the multimedia exhibit, collaborators hope the project will continue to facilitate dialogue between veterans and the community, inspire other communities to do the same and shed light on the human side of war.

If You Go

What: Project Unpack: Telling Stories, Creating Community Exhibit

When: Through Jan. 15, 2017

Where: Rourke Art Museum (521 Main Ave. in Moorhead)

Cost: Free and open to the public. For more information on Project Unpack, visit unpackstories.org.

