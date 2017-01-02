A foolproof guide to achieving your 2017 resolutions

Months later, on Dec. 31, I reflect back on the year, kicking myself. I always wish I had accomplished more.

I never manage to solidify my resolutions, and sometimes I forget to make them at all. It's amazing how quickly a year can slip away from us if we're not intentional about our actions.

The problem with resolutions

When it comes to resolutions, many of us have one of three problems.

Our resolutions are:

Unrealistic (Hitting the gym for 365 days straight doesn't take illness, holidays or rest days into account.) Ambiguous ("Losing weight" or "saving money" isn't clearly defined.) Unfocused (Even the goal to "save $500 this year" is useless without a specific plan of action.)

This year, take a new approach: monthly resolutions.

Here are five steps to ensure each month is as inspiring as the last (and each month offers a new, clean slate to start again).

Step 1: Write down all aspirations

Grab a piece of paper and start writing. What didn't you accomplish in 2016 that you wanted to? What have you always wanted to learn or do? Where have you wanted to go? Who did you want to see?

Step 2: Cross half of them out

We are all dreamers and that's okay ... but there's a point when we have to admit to ourselves that not all of our dreams can be accomplished at once.

By cutting your list in half, you'll have a fighting chance at fulfilling a few dreams rather than attempting — and perhaps failing — at many.

Step 3: Clarify how you will complete them

Once you've narrowed down your list, spend some time figuring out how you're going to complete each resolution.

Here's the part where the new month-to-month approach comes into play. If you have one overall goal to save money throughout the year, set monthly goals to achieve that.

In January, your resolution could be not eat out and instead put that money into savings.

In February, you could spend the month donating plasma or doing side jobs for extra cash on the side.

In March, set your budgets and challenge yourself to a cash-only method of payment to limit excessive spending.

If you have multiple resolutions you want to complete, use the 12 months to your advantage, accomplishing a new aspiration each month.

If you want to lose three pounds, challenge yourself to 31 days of fitness in January.

Use February to finally learn how to snowboard by scheduling lessons throughout the month. In March, take the time to meal plan to save time and money on busy nights.

Step 4: Print a calendar and add resolutions

Once you've determined your monthly resolutions, get two blank calendars: one to write down resolutions for each individual month (planned in advance) and another for daily tracking — to record the money you've saved, appointments you've made or simply to check off each day's accomplishments (like working out).

Step 5: Hang calendar where visible

Now all you have to do is hang your resolution calendar somewhere where you can see it every day. (I suggest on the fridge, the inside of your bathroom cabinet or inside your front door.)

The new year is the best time to set goals for all the bucketlist dreams we've always wanted to accomplish.

We have to admit that sometimes it takes a little extra push — and a detailed plan — to get us motivated.

But once we are off the ground and running, we are unstoppable. And that's exactly the kind of year I hope you have.