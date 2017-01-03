Jack writes Neighbors that he has operated an all-ages music venue called The New Direction in that building's basement for the past five-plus years.

All he knows about the structure is that it was built in 1909, and for five years before he took the basement over it was the home of the Red Raven Espresso Parlor.

"I have a vague memory of my mother taking me down there to look at antiques in the '90s, but I haven't found any evidence to back that up," he says.

"As far as I can tell, the trim around the doors and the tin ceiling is original, so I would be very curious to know what used to go on in our little basement."

Jack concludes his email with, "I would love to be featured in the Neighbors column to find out a little more about the space and the building as a whole."

And so, over to you, neighbors. Can you fill Jack in on this?

Let Neighbors know.

Young Citizens League

Now, a league out of the past.

Thomas Witte, who lives in Sugar Land, Texas, near Houston, writes that when he attended a one-room school about 45 miles northwest of Wounded Knee, S.D., the Young Citizens League (YCL) was part of his life.

The YCL was a patriotic program for schools throughout North and South Dakota, and to some extent Minnesota. It was designed to instill patriotic principles and ideals in children.

Tom found a note written by Florence Johnson, the mother of Tom's wife, Colleen, about the YCL in the Gallatin, N.D., school near Cooperstown.

"This organization trained young people in different ways," Florence wrote. "Meetings were held once or twice a month, officers were elected, and these officers learned how to conduct meetings, serve on committees, plan programs, etc.

"In the spring of the year, YCL members could attend the state convention in Bismarck. This was a most interesting trip, as most youngsters had not been that far away before, and it was also the first visit to the capital city for many of them.

"The Patterson Hotel was convention headquarters and since many students had never stayed in a hotel before, this, too, was quite an experience. Also, seeing the state capitol building for the first time was a big thrill, as was riding to the top floor of it in an elevator."

In 1927, the YCL held a contest for a YC song. Someone named Joseph Mills Hansen won $50 for writing the winning song, titled "YCL March Song." It's lyrics were:

O up from every valley

And down from every crest,

We come, thy loyal children,

By all thy favors blest,

To pledge our firm allegiance,

America, to thee;

Thy guardians of tomorrow,

By mountain, plain and sea.

Chorus:

We march and we sing; our voices ring;

Young citizens are we;

Leagued in a host whose watchwords are

Youth, courage, loyalty,

Hailing our nation's banner,

Afloat in the sunlit sky,

Which through hopes and fears, through future years,

We will hold evermore on high

In all the winds of heaven

There breathes a patriot's creed --

Clean hearts and minds and bodies

Serve best our country's need --

That creed we hold, America,

Enshrined in heart and soul;

A deeper sense of duty

And better lives our goal.

How many of you neighbors remember singing that in YCL?

