Among the special programming is a "20/20" special, plus a marathon on Logo dedicated to Reynolds.

"20/20," ABC, Friday, Dec. 30, 10 p.m.

ABC's "20/20" will have a special dedicated to the late duo, titled "Debbie and Carrie: Heartbreak in Hollywood." The hour will give a wide-ranging look at not only their careers and legacies, but also their loving, yet complex relationship, including the highs and lows of Reynolds' memorable career, a spotlight on the next generation and Fisher's life in Hollywood. Anchored by Elizabeth Vargas, the special will also feature heartfelt tributes from family and friends.

"Will & Grace" Marathon, Logo, Friday, Dec. 30, 5 p.m. to midnight

Logo will air a seven-hour "Will & Grace" marathon with 12 episodes and two encores, featuring Debbie Reynolds' episodes. She played Debra Messing's on-screen mother in the NBC sitcom. (Another Reynolds-centric "Will & Grace" block will air again on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

"RuPaul's Drag Race, Logo, Saturday, Dec. 31, midnight

Immediately following the "Will & Grace" marathon is an episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on which Reynolds served as a guest judge. The episode, which originally aired in 2010, was titled "Golden Girls" and featured Reynolds, guest judging along with Cloris Leachman.

"Roseanne," Logo, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1 a.m.

Right after "Drag Race," Logo will air one episode of "Roseanne," which featured Reynolds as a guest star and was written by her daughter, Fisher. The episode, titled "Arsenic and Old Mom," was originally broadcast in 1997, and marked Fisher's single credit as a comedic sitcom writer.

"Golden Girls," Logo, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1:30 a.m.

Following "Roseanne," Logo will air two episodes of "Golden Girls." The 2 a.m. episode features Reynolds, who guest starred as the character Truby in one episode of the beloved sitcom in 1991, titled "There Goes the Bride: Part II."

"Wishful Drinking," HBO, Sunday, Jan. 1, 9 p.m.

HBO will air an encore presentation of Fisher's 2010 feature-length documentary about her autobiographical play. The doc -- which received two Primetime Emmy nominations for its original run -- tells the intoxicating tale of the "Star Wars" alum's life, combining her raucous one-woman stage performance with interviews with family and friends, plus archival footage.