A resolution for more sweet things​

If I didn't know better, I would think it might actually be a nice day out there. But I've lived here long enough. This is what five below zero looks like.

The baby is at daycare, and it's the first time in a couple weeks that I've been home without her. It's quiet. I can hear the furnace turn on and off, the background music to the thoughts I should be thinking about the symbol of a new year, a fresh start, another chance to make myself better.

However, I keep getting distracted by the part of the internet that features tropical vacations while last night's dishes stay piled in the sink and Edie's toys stay scattered on the ground alongside the crumbs from the crackers she was carrying around, one in each hand, before her noodle supper.

Welcome to 2017.

It looks about exactly like 2016 except colder, messier and, well, there's more snow.

I've always sort of hated the fact that the whole new-year-new-beginnings thing falls smack in the middle of the longest season. I mean, how does anyone expect to swear off carbs and start a treadmill regime in January in North Dakota when we need the extra padding the most? It's irresponsible.

Talk to me in July about healthy resolutions, and I'll be the first one to schedule us a hiking trip.

Talk to me about resolutions in January and, well, here are the necessary life changes that are on my mind:

More snuggles More sleep More sweaters More vacations

Oh, and I should probably shovel off my deck before it collapses under the weight of the five foot snowdrift, but that looks like the only mildly productive resolution I've accumulated.

Don't get me wrong, I have career goals brewing, and some fun projects coming down the pipe for 2017, but this year I'm not sure how complicated I want to get in making personal promises to myself.

Because I've spent the entire duration of 2016 in the new-to-me universe of motherhood, wondering what it is I should be doing and how my limited time, limited energy and limited money is best spent, a question that seems more pressing now that I'm responsible for a little one, and she grows and changes by the second.

And you know what I just realized? It isn't caring for this new life that's been so tiring and challenging. No. That's been the fun part.

The hard parts have been on me and that nagging voice in my head that I keep nurturing, the one that keeps suggesting that what I'm doing isn't enough.

Working more or home more? Daycare or no daycare? More play dates? More real dates? Early mornings spent writing? Even earlier mornings on the treadmill?

Nobody tells you that about new motherhood. They don't tell you that the biggest adjustment is getting to know the new version of yourself after that baby is born.

It's been over a year and I'm not sure I'm there yet, except I'm determined to stop being so hard on her in 2017.

I'm determined to like her. Because I haven't written a song or done a lunge in months, but I have pulled a tiny human in a sled to the top of a snowy hill all in the name of a smile, and I think that might be just as important (and more aerobic) these days.

And I simply can't bring myself to say I'm going to eat fewer caramel rolls in 2017 because the New Year needs more sweet things, not less.

So here's a thought I've never really entertained in a life spent making plans (plans that got us to this very magical and demanding moment of our lives): Maybe what we're doing right now is exactly what we need to be doing right now.

And maybe it's perfect timing after all. January is the best month for snuggling.

Jessie Veeder is a musician and writer living with her husband and daughter on a ranch near Watford City, N.D. She blogs at https://veederranch.com. Readers can reach her at jessieveeder@gmail.com.