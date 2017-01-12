Ventriloquist keeps funny company

Dunham and his collection colorful characters perform at Scheels Arena tonight on his "Perfectly Unbalanced" tour.

The tour is the latest collection of conversations between the 54-year-old stand-up and motley crew of molded figures.

Along for the ride will be the usual lineup, including the aging and agitated Walter, the talking skeletal remains of the terrorist Achmed, the furry party monster Peanut, the drunk hick Bubba J and José Jalapeño on a Stick.

As outspoken and politically incorrect as these characters are, they've made Dunham one of the most successful comics over the last decade with a regular series of comedy specials.

While Dunham won't deviate from his standard schtick, there may be some surprises. In a clip posted to YouTube earlier this month, he revived Sweet Daddy Dee, who had been retired since Dunham's 2012 special, "Minding the Monsters."

There may even be a new, timely character. In November, Dunham posted a clip in which Achmed interviewed President-elect Donald Trump, basically Walter — as crotchety as ever — with a wig.

No matter who he pulls out of his traveling trunk, fans know it will be the the dummies, not Dunham, delivering the punchlines.

If You Go

What: Jeff Dunham

When: 7:30 p.m., today

Where: Scheels Arena, 5225 31st Ave., S., Fargo

Info: Tickets are $51.50, plus fees. scheelsarena.com, (866) 300-8300.