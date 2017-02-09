She was Dorothy Landgraf, of Vernon Hills, Ill., the former Dorothy Groethe of Kindred, N.D., who died in 2016.

The information about her was gathered by one of her two surviving brothers, Paul Groethe, Sauk Rapids, Minn., and sent to Neighbors by the other surviving brother, Osborne "Ozzie" Groethe, Alexandria, Minn.

Dorothy was born in 1929 in Kindred, the sixth of Sven and Selma Groethe's nine children.

"As the first daughter," Paul writes, "instead of being inclined to play house and with dolls, she enjoyed the company of the brothers. She tried to learn all sports, even those restricted to boys. This included lacing up the boxing gloves her brothers had received as a gift and insisted on 'going at it' with them, and surprising them—until her mother walked in on them one day, and that was the end of Dorothy's new sport."

Dorothy was a Kindred High School cheerleader "and twirled batons with the best," Paul says. "She worked for a while in local farmers' fields 'detasseling' corn. She also, along with a lot of other students, picked potatoes for extra money."

She enrolled at Stout Institute in Menomonie, Wis. (now the University of Wisconsin-Stout) in 1947. During summer vacations, she was a waitress at the elegant Craguns resort near Brainerd, Minn.

"She went to Stout for two years, when fate intervened," Paul says. "She fell in love with another student, Roger Landgraf, a returned serviceman and Wisconsin native.

"They married and she left college to follow him to his first teaching job in Illinois, becoming a housewife and, later, a mother of four sons. Then she did the unusual ... and to some, what was deemed impossible; she went back to Stout College after 18 years."

To accomplish this, she moved into a dorm with young students, despite the "difficult studying atmosphere," Paul says, because it was too far to drive to Illinois to be with Roger and their boys. But she yearned to be with them and managed to get home about once a month.

Dorothy received her bachelor of science degree in home economics education in 1972, got a job with the extension department of the University of Illinois in Chicago and was assigned to work with the underprivileged, which meant traveling in Chicago's impoverished districts, often at night.

She then became an extension agent in Wheaton, Ill., a position she held until her retirement.

She helped her husband send their boys to college, and she traveled with her husband to Hemsedal, Norway, the home of her father, and to Toten, Norway, the home of her maternal ancestors; and to Chile to visit a friend.

She often managed to make Kindred High reunions.

Dorothy spent the last 10 years of her life dealing with Alzheimer's, spending her last few years in a care center where, Paul says, she "insisted on walking the halls, striking up conversations with strangers—mostly in vain. But that did not stop her, and she never stopped smiling, until she had an unfortunate fall.

Extension agent, housewife, mom—and a boxer. That, neighbors, was Dorothy Landgraf.

Where's Waziya?

Now Wayne Mercil, a snowbird in Surprise, Ariz., has a geographical question for you.

"Last summer while browsing the ARC store in Fargo for used toys for my grandson," Wayne writes, I came upon an old book 'Civil Government for North Dakota' (copyright 1900) that I have found very interesting and has given me a greater knowledge of how the United States government, and especially North Dakota's government, was founded and taught in schools.

"But I have run into a stumbling block while reading the section on school districts.

"I have Googled Waziya, a school district mentioned in the book, but I cannot come up with the definitive location of where it was in North Dakota. Can you help me?"

How about it, neighbors? Can you pinpoint Waziya for him?

Wayne, by the way, spends about four months a year in Fargo and about eight months in Surprise.

And three cheers for him, because he was a Happy Hooligan in the North Dakota Air National Guard for 33 years.

