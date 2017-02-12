Away From Home: Adelboden, Switzerland

Comments: Katrina Dietz, 10th grader at West Fargo Sheyenne High School, traveled to Europe with 17 other girls from across the United States for a 17-day "Essence of Europe" tour. She began saving for her trip when she was 10 years old, raising much of the funds by selling Girl Scout cookies.

Katrina Dietz, West Fargo

