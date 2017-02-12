Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Away From Home: Adelboden, Switzerland

    By Forum staff reports Today at 11:00 a.m.

    Where: Adelboden, Switzerland

    When: July

    Distance from Fargo: 4,531 miles

    Comments: Katrina Dietz, 10th grader at West Fargo Sheyenne High School, traveled to Europe with 17 other girls from across the United States for a 17-day "Essence of Europe" tour. She began saving for her trip when she was 10 years old, raising much of the funds by selling Girl Scout cookies.

    Katrina Dietz, West Fargo

    Send us your snapshots

    This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

    Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

    Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.

    Explore related topics:varietyTravelAway from home
    Advertisement
    randomness