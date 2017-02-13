The buzz is coming from the show, "Metal That Moves," a display of kinetic pieces by father and son sculptors Jeffrey and Carl Zachmann.

It's an apt title as each artist creates electric, wall-mounted works that hum and whirl when plugged in.

Father Jeffrey Zachmann bends and welds metal to create elaborate tracks for marbles to roll down, a cross between a Rube Goldberg roller coaster and the game Mouse Trap.

"One of my goals with my artwork is I like to make people smile," Jeffrey Zachmann said at a recent gallery talk. "I play and want everyone to do the same."

For a long time his play things were pieces of clay, as he studied ceramics at Minnesota State University Moorhead, then spent 15 years as a potter.

Creating clay vessels wasn't as much fun as the structures he started making just for fun. His wife noticed the interest he took in his construction hobby and suggested he bring these new works to the craft fairs.

He did just that and his first show was so successful he did another. The second so successful that he had a third — at the prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show. That was in the mid-1990s. Since then he's been busy with his calamitous, climbing contraptions.

Carl Zachmann was raised on the craft show circuit with his parents, but he was as interested in engines as he was in art. He was particularly drawn to machinery of the Industrial Revolution, like locomotives engines and the steam threshers he'd see at Rollag.

"They are so elegant," he said.

The beauty wasn't necessarily how they looked, but how they worked, something Carl Zachmann found out firsthand. "I always loved taking things apart," he said.

He attended MSUM, but in addition to studying art, also studied archeology. He combines the fields in his sculptures, assembling wall-mounted, often colorful working gear systems. The fabrications aren't entirely from his own imaginations as he adopts the mechanics from older inventions. He sketches them out, then works on them on his computer before finally constructing them.

"My pieces live on my computer before they live on my desk," he says.

Both father and son make their own gears and mechanisms for their assemblages.

Jeffrey Zachmann's process is more intuitive — he just starts building, using the laws of physics as he goes, never knowing when he starts where it will end.

"We learn how to do things by learning what not to do," he explained.

The learning process isn't just the artists'. The show, which closes on Sunday, has been a hit with educators who have brought students to the exhibit.

"The show does what the Zachmanns intended, it invites you to come and play," said Jonathan Rutter, Rourke curator. "It's a break from the normal museum experience."

Young and adult alike have embraced the whimsical nature of the works, though not all have been as enamored with the overwhelming sound of about 20 whirring, clicking, clanking moving pieces of art.

Rutter says he's one of the Rourke staffers who will miss the din of the kinetic sculptures, but not all of his colleagues share his enthusiasm.

"I never know what a piece will sound or look like," Jeffrey Zachmann said. "That's one of the things that shocked me — what pieces sound like."

If You Go

What: "Metal That Moves," kinetic sculptures by Jeffrey and Carl Zachmann

When: On display through Sunday

Where: The Rourke Art Gallery + Museum, 521 Main Ave., Moorhead

Info: Open 1 - 5 p.m., Friday - Sunday, and by appointment. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students and children 18 and younger. www.therourke.org (218) 236-8861.