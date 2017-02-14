"Being a very frugal couple," Mary writes Neighbors, "we glanced at the specials that are usually displayed on their sign.

"Traffic was moving us too quickly to catch the message, though, so we turned right and pulled into Burger King to take another look.

"The specials were displayed on the side of the sign facing 13th.

"Not wanting to get out in the weather, we drove around to read what we needed to know, then backed out and drove back around to the drive-thru and placed our order. We like to eat in the car because we bring our own pop (I told you we are very frugal!).

"We parked in their parking lot ... and there right in front of us in the snow were our tire tracks making intertwined hearts.

"What a precious unexpected Valentine moment we shared!

"My husband, unknowingly, gave me the best Valentine ever," Mary says.

And with that nice story, Neighbors wishes a happy and sentimental Valentine's Day to Mary and Darlan, who will have been married 32 years Feb. 28, and to all you neighbors.

