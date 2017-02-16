Yet the biggest moment for Jenkins was watching a past scholarship winner, Rosie Sauvageau, return and befriend Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter Chastity Brown. The two bonded backstage before the show, then shared the stage at a post-show concert.

Jenkins and members of the event's board of directors had front-row seats to the spontaneous performance.

"We started crying because that's what we felt our mission was all about. That was a moment. You just feel like you're doing the right thing," Jenkins says.

Indeed, Jenkins has been doing the right thing even before producing the first show two decades ago, as the annual showcase brings established and emerging artists together for a night of singing and sisterhood.

The 20th anniversary Celebration of Women and Their Music takes place at the Fargo Theatre Saturday night.

The event started out with more modest expectations. Twenty years ago Jenkins managed the Full Circle Cafe in downtown Fargo. As she booked acts to play the space, she was surprised to discover so many talented female artists — like Sarah Morrau, Connie (Hill) Gjermundson and Nita Velo — in her own back yard.

Jenkins initially thought the show could be at Full Circle, but soon realized the scope was too big. After meeting with Margie Bailly, then the executive director of the Fargo Theatre, the show found a new home there.

"She has the vision and follow through. She'd brought together women from all different walks of life," says Morrau, who with Gjermundson and Velo, has helped with each of the 20 shows. Morrau and Velo will be featured performers this year, as will Jenkins.

"She taught me that there is room for everybody," Morrau says of the event's founder. "We all offer something different and there's room for all of us. It isn't about competing with each other, but thriving by being around each other."

Jenkins says part of the inspiration for the concert was wanting to show her then-teenage daughter, Morgan, the power of women making music.

She's maintained that maternal approach, bringing in high school performers every year and awarding them scholarships. Past winners, like Sauvageau, are invited to return.

This year, alumna Hannah Christianson (2008), Nicole Craft ('10) and Izzy Marcil ('13) all return for featured sets as well as joining in on the traditional ensemble finale, "One Spirit."

"It shows me that we're doing the right thing," Jenkins says of bringing back artists who have carried on their musical calling. "I don't think they'd bother to come back to Fargo to be on stage for eight minutes if they didn't believe in it."

In addition to the notable anniversary, Jenkins says there's an added weight behind this year's show. While she tries to stay neutral when it comes to mixing politics and the event, she was concerned about the current political climate in the country enough to take part in the Women's March on Jan. 21.

"This is an important show to show strength and to keep doing what you think is important. I'm not going to say what to support. I have a feeling Kris Kitko might," Jenkins says with a laugh, referring to the outspoken folkie on the bill.

"We have a voice. We need to use our voice," Jenkins says. "Music and art are the biggest, most notable voices out there."

Celebration of Women and Their Music events

What: Pat Lenertz Band with Celebration Guests

When: 8 to 11 p.m., today

Where: Hotel Donaldson, 101 Broadway N., Fargo

Info: ID-only, no cover

What: Claudia Schmidt and Izzy Marcil

When: 7 to 9 p.m., Friday

Where: The Listening Room, Spirit Room, 111 Broadway N., Fargo

Info: All ages, $15

What: Hannah Christianson Band

When: 8 to 11 p.m., Friday

Where: Hotel Donaldson, 101 Broadway N., Fargo

Info: ID-only, no cover

What: Peggy Bartunek Trio

When: 9 to 11 p.m., Friday

Where: Proof Distillers, 414 4th Ave., N., Fargo

Info: ID-only, no cover

What: Deb Jenkins Band and Izzy Marcil Band

When: 9 p.m. to close, Friday

Where: Sidestreet, 404 4th Ave., N., Fargo

Info: ID-only, no cover

What: Celebration of Women and Their Music

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway N.

Info: All-ages, tickets are $22 and $52, tickets300.com

What: D-Mills and the Thrills post-show

When: 10 p.m.

Where: The Aquarium, 226 Broadway

Info: ID-only, $5 cover

What: Reina del Cid post-show

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Sidestreet, 404 4th Ave., N., Fargo

Info: ID-only, no cover