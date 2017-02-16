'The Full Monty'

Tonight - Saturday

Minnesota State University Moorhead students go "The Full Monty" this week as they take on — or rather, take off — the popular film. This 2000 musical adaptation of the British comedy moves the action to Buffalo, N.Y., and adds some new tunes, but keeps the tone intact and the laughs in all the right places.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., tonight through Saturday at the Hansen Theatre, MSUM. Tickets from $5 to $20. (218) 477-2271.

'Speed Dating Tonight'

Sunday and Monday

A contemporary comedy about hook-ups isn't the type of thing you usually expect from Fargo-Moorhead Opera, but the times are changing. This isn't your grandparents' opera, but they'll probably like "Speed Dating Tonight." The one-act romp is a look at the ups-and-downs of dating in the 21st Century. This show stars this season's Gate City Bank Young Artists, Elizabeth Lewis, Katelyn Jackman, Nicholas DeMeo and Timothy Madden.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., Sunday, at Flatland Brewery, 3140 Bluestem Dr., West Fargo, and 7:30 p.m., Monday, at Rustica Tavern, 315 Main Ave., Moorhead. Tickets are $20. www.fmopera.org, (701) 239-4558.

Dead Man Winter

Friday

Best known as the frontman for the stringed quintet Trampled by Turtles, singer/guitarist Dave Simonett shows a different side with his solo project, Dead Man Winter. Simonett plugs in the guitar but doesn't stray far from his roots rock base on his latest disc, "Furnace." He swaps the fiddle, mandolin and banjo for drums, keys and lots more guitar, but thematically — living and drinking it up in Minnesota — he's still on Turtles turf. The show has proved so popular it's been moved from the Aquarium to Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave., N., Fargo.

John Mark Nelson opens the show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 the day of the show. jadepresents.com, (866) 300-8300.

Pinewood Derby for Adults

Saturday

Ladies and gentlemen, start your, ummm... Well, you don't need engines to feel the excitement at the Pinewood Derby for Adults. Grown-ups act like kids as they bring in their decorated wood car ready to race. There's both a silent and a live auction with all proceeds going to the VA Hospital.

Registration opens at 11 a.m., opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. and the first heats start at 1:30 p.m. at VFW Post 762, 202 Broadway, N., Fargo. (701) 235-8243.