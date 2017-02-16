It was sent in by Bruce Carlson, Moorhead. He guesses it was taken about 1900 or a little earlier.

The women are the sisters of Bruce's great-grandfather. Ida Hanson is on the left, Sophia Hanson is on the right.

"Note not only their large hats, but also their dresses, with the high-neck collars," Bruce writes.

His great-grandfather was Jacob C. Hanson and his his great-grandmother was Nickolina (Nelson) Hanson. They lived on a farm in Shell Lake Township in eastern Becker County, Minn.

Arvid Benson

The old Arvid Benson store in Moorhead was a popular place to shop years ago.

"Many folks remember the store as an 'everything store,' " Janet Anderson, Fargo, writes.

Arvid Benson's featured furniture and appliances, but sold many other items. It was located at 900 Main Ave.

"We all loved to shop there," Janet writes.

Many of you no doubt agree with Janet.

The Golden Years

Last year, Bud Anderson, Moorhead, sent Neighbors his memories of attending a two-room school in Averill, Minn., with four lower grades meeting in one room and four higher grades meeting in the other.

Bud also recalled visiting Eddy's Coffee Shop, operated by Eddy Savre, in downtown Moorhead.

That brought a response from Pat Colliton, Fargo, who said Bud's description of the Averill school "brought back memories of my grade school days at District No. 2 in Kent, Minn.

"There was a large room on the south end for grades 1-4 and a large room on the north end for grades 5-8.

"But we did have permanent teachers, one for each room," whereas Bud said Averill's school had two student teachers in each room, and they were replaced every six weeks.

"And, as a Moorhead resident from the late '40s through the '50s," Pat writes, "I frequented Eddy's Place often.

"Yes, those were the days. Like Tom Brokaw said, they were 'The Golden Years.' "

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.