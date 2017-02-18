Women with Faith Connection event March 4
FARGO — Hope Lutheran Church, 2900 N. Broadway, will host the Women with Faith Connection (formerly Women of Faith Revisited) during a day-long event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
The video presentation will feature Patsy Clairmont, Shauna Niequist and other speakers from the Belong Tour and Right Now Media.
Ticket cost is $15, $20 after Sunday, Feb. 19; registration fee includes lunch. Preregistration is required.
For more information, call the church office at (701) 235-6629.