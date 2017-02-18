Namedroppers (Feb. 18)

Strauss is a senior at North Dakota State University majoring in strategic communications with a minor in management communications.

Van Liew is a senior at Concordia College majoring in marketing with a minor in Spanish.

Zinda is a senior at NDSU majoring in strategic communications with a minor in art.

The North Dakota State Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Dacotah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution selected the winners of the American History Essay Contest.

This year the topic was "Celebrating a Century: America's National Parks" to recognize the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the National Park Service.

The North Dakota state and chapter winner for the seventh grade is Taylor Schneider from Sullivan Middle School in Fargo. Her essay was a journal of an individual's tour through the Rocky Mountain National Park and why it should be protected.

The state and chapter winner for the eighth grade is Makenna Bares from Sullivan Middle School. Her essay was written as a journalist describing the beauty and treasures the Yellowstone National Park offers to all living things.

Each winner will receive a medal, certificate and monetary award at the May Luncheon of the Dacotah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Fargo Davies Eagle Elite Dance Team placed 10th in the nation in the High Kick division at the National Dance Team Championship held Feb. 4-5 in Orlando, Fla. Members include: Lexi Alley, Emma Bale, Elizabeth Bertel, Kathryn Carlson, Czarina Dablow, Ashlyn Erickson, McKenna Fraase, Abby Greek, Alicia Johnson, Paloma Johnson, Tommi Johnson, Mya Kemmer, Courtney Kittelson, Alya Kretchman, Emily Malmanger, Abby Moser, Kayla Tharaldson, Ella Thorson and Catherine Xu.