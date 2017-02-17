Former Fargoan Saberi had role in "Homeland"

"Making a brief appearance tonight @SHO_Homeland w/ my fellow journalist actors!" she tweeted Sunday evening.

A Fargo North High and Concordia College graduate and former Miss North Dakota, Saberi was a reporter for KVLY in the 1990s until 2002.

Of Iranian and Japanese descent, Saberi moved to Iran to work as a journalist in 2003. In January, 2009, she was arrested, eventually charged with espionage and sentenced to eight years in prison.

After three months in custody, the ruling was overturned and she was released. She returned to the United States and recounted the ordeal in her 2010 book, "Between Two Worlds: My Life and Captivity in Iran."

Saberi is now a reporter for CBS.