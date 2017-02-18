Finding recommended varieties requires shopping

A: With thousands of vegetable varieties on the market, NDSU Extension's list of recommendations helps gardeners choose types that have performed well in this region. Because the varieties are from many different seed producers and companies, there isn't one source that sells all the varieties on the list, either locally or mail-order. Many of the varieties are not found on local seed racks.

NDSU's 2-page list of recommended varieties is entitled Vegetable Cultivars for North Dakota 2017 and can be searched for and downloaded online. The list also includes mail-order companies from which to browse. Shopping between different companies is necessary.

It's important to note that if a variety isn't on the recommended list, it doesn't mean it's without merit. Many gardeners and garden centers have favorite vegetable varieties that are well worth continued growing.

Q: Can seeds be started indoors directly in cell-packs and pots, instead of seeding them in a tray and going through the extra step of transplanting seedlings into individual containers?—John Hanson, Bismarck, N.D.

A: Although it might seem like extra steps, there are good reasons for seeding in a tray and transplanting seedlings after germination. Warmth is vital for good germination, and it's easier to give a seed tray a warm spot than it is to supply warmth to the same number of seeds spread out widely into individual pots or packs. It's much easier to care for a consolidated seed tray.

Transplanting seedlings after they've formed at least two "true" leaves makes a sturdier plant. Seedlings can be set slightly deeper when transplanting, which reduces leggy stems.

Although most flower and vegetable types are best seeded in germination trays and then transplanted, some types prefer direct seeding into packs or pots. When starting melons, squash and cucumber plants early indoors, it's best to plant these fast-growing seeds directly into peat pots or peat pellets. Zinnia, nasturtium, four o'clock and castor bean are among the flowers that are easily direct-seeded also.

Q: I know late winter and early spring are the best times to prune apple trees, but how do I know what branches to cut? The best apples are always at the top of the tree.—J. Peterson, Alexandria, Minn.

A: Picture an apple tree that is shaped more like a pyramidal Christmas tree instead of a round globe. Keeping the lowest branches wider, with branches progressively shorter as you go up, lets sunlight reach more of the tree, resulting in better fruit production on lower portions.

Developing this shape is fairly easy on a newly planted tree, and it's not too difficult on apple trees that are under five years old. Trees that are between five and 10 years old can be transformed into a pyramidal shape gradually over several years. Old trees are more difficult to develop into the preferred shape, but it's usually possible to taper them somewhat over time.

Besides developing a pyramidal shape, thin out inner branches that are crisscrossing and tangled. Increased light and airflow produce better fruit and reduce leaf diseases. When pruning, cut back to a bud or another branch to avoid leaving dead-end stubs.

Several old adages apply to apple tree pruning: "When in doubt, prune it out." "If an apple tree is pruned properly, you can throw a football through the canopy without hitting a branch."

Q: How early can trees and shrubs be planted in our region?—Dan M., Moorhead.

A: Trees and shrubs that are dormant, instead of fully leafed and growing, can be planted as soon as soil is workable in the spring. April and May are great months for installing woody plants.

Potted trees and shrubs that are actively growing in full leaf in early spring are often shipped to retailers from locations where the growing season is advanced. Such material would be subject to spring frosts, and it's better to delay planting until frost chances are lessened in late May.

If newly planted tree or shrub leaves are killed by frost, the plant will usually produce new leaves, but it does stress the plant.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.