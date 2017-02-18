If gardeners are so thrifty, how do we reconcile our yearly plant expenditures? It's easy. We convince ourselves that since we don't party on the French Riviera, own a yacht docked in Boston harbor or drink Dom Perignon, we're justified in buying plants.

Growing our own flower and vegetable plants from seed can save money and it's fun. But starting seeds indoors can seem complicated.

Let's streamline the process and focus on simplified ways to grow plants from seed.

Some grow types have a greater success rate

Some vegetable and flower types are easier to grow from seed than others. Concentrate on types that are easier to start indoors because they sprout quickly, emerge strongly and don't require as much indoor growing time.

In the easier category are marigold, zinnia, cleome, alyssum, cosmos, calendula, four o'clock, nasturtium, tomato, pepper, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, melons, cucumber and squash.

Flowers that are slightly more difficult and require longer grow times include types like petunia, coleus, impatiens, salvia and moss rose.

Avoid starting too early

Seeding earlier than recommended usually results in plants that become weak and spindly from being held indoors too long.

Suggested dates are as follows:

March 1 - impatiens, petunia, snapdragon, lobelia

March 15 - alyssum, dianthus, salvia, broccoli, cabbage, pepper, eggplant

April 1 - tomato, cleome, marigold, lettuce

April 15 - cosmos, calendula, nasturtium, four o'clock, zinnia

May 1 - squash, melons, cucumber.

Use special germination mix

Instead of using potting soil, choose mix specially formulated for starting seeds. Brands commonly sold at area retailers are Jiffy Mix, Miracle Gro Seed Starting Mix and Burpee Seeding Mix.

These products are usually too dry to use directly out of the bag, which could cause seeds to float away when watering the first time. Instead, moisten the mix the day before using by adding water to the bag and stirring to distribute.

Select appropriate containers

Almost any flat container that's at least two inches deep can become a seed-starting tray. Specialty trays and kits are sold that work fine. Many gardeners have successfully used egg cartons, milk cartons and similar trays.

One of the best repurposed trays I've ever used are clear plastic bakery and deli containers that have hinged tops that becomes ideal miniature greenhouses for seed starting.

Always drill drainage holes in the bottom before using. Use separate containers for each seed type instead of using one larger tray for multiple types. Different types germinate at differing rates, making individual containers easier to manage.

Sow and water.

Fill the tray nearly to the top with mix

Don't leave excess "head space." Air flow is better across the surface of a well-filled tray, helping to prevent "damping off" seedling disease.

Planting depth is more shallow than one might expect. Small seeds, similar to poppy seed in diameter, are best sprinkled over the surface of the mix and gently firmed without being covered. Large seeds like tomato, pepper, marigold, zinnia, etc. can be planted in shallow row-like furrows and filled in, or they can be broadcast over the surface and sprinkled with just enough mix to cover the seed.

Water gently with lukewarm water and cover with clear food wrap or a clear plastic lid.

Importance of warmth.

Light isn't needed for most seed types until they sprout, but warmth is vital. The ideal media temperature is between 70 and 80 degrees. Without proper warmth, seeds languish and can take twice as long to germinate, if at all.

After years of locating seed trays next to heaters, on top of the refrigerator or near the furnace, I purchased a germination heat mat. Seed trays are placed directly on the mat, which warms the mix beautifully.

Provide good light

As soon as seedlings begin to emerge, immediately provide bright light. Seedlings will quickly stretch and become spindly if adequate light isn't given soon enough. If the germination heat mat is located under fluorescent lights, seedlings will receive proper light immediately. Or move to a very sunny window.

Growing after germination

After most of the seeds have sprouted, remove the tray's cover. Reduce room temperatures for "growing on" to between 65 and 70 degrees, and cooler at night.

If using fluorescent lights, keep them on for 14 to 16 hours each day.

When seedlings have developed a pair of "true" leaves, they are ready to transplant from the seed tray into individual cell-packs or pots for continued growth.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

He also blogs at growingtogether.areavoices.com.