After applying and interviewing, the retail merchandising major was selected to be one of two NDSU campus representatives for PINK's Campus Rep Program in 2015. Schurb and Kendra Plaschko, 21, a senior pursuing a sports management degree, became the face of PINK on campus and have been for the past two years.

PINK created the Campus Rep Program as a way to connect with its target market on a larger scale. Today, 100 colleges across the nation participate in the program, with two reps per school. These reps also lead a campus team of 8 to 10 students.

"We're kind of the voice for the brand," Schurb says. "Our job is to engage people on our campus."

The brand provides the reps with merchandise to give away and incentivizes college students to attend PINK-themed events such the annual fashion show viewing party, spring break parties, etc.

The role also requires giving feedback. The 200 campus reps have access to the "PINK Campus Rep" app with individual profiles set up. They use the app to communicate with corporate employees about upcoming events and new products.

Reps are also able to communicate with each other. Through the app, they can post photos of events, social media graphics and best practices.

"It's a way for all the reps to communicate, help each other out and make our events as awesome as possible," Schurb says.

Taking surveys is also a key responsibility.

"(PINK) posts surveys because we are their target market. If they're coming up with new products or ideas, they want to know before they start producing that item if it's something we actually like, we love or we hate," Schurb says.

Incentives

PINK leaders ask campus reps to dedicate 8 to 10 hours per week to the job. Reps aren't paid but each semester, they receive new products and gift cards to purchase new clothing, further marketing the brand on campus.

Before the school year begins, the 200 reps are flown out to headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, for three-day brand training. This past year, Schurb and Plaschko attended training in July where they toured the home office and departments and heard CEO Denise Landman speak.

"They tell us what to expect, how to be successful and how to do our jobs," Schurb says. "They treat us so well. Every meal is paid for, and they give us gift cards to go shopping one day."

At the end of brand training, Schurb and Plaschko attended a PINK graduation ceremony at Ohio State University, where they received a certificate, backpack and other freebies.

Campus reps also have incentives throughout the year. After each event, reps are asked to recap number of attendees, feedback, areas to improve and notable success.

PINK then selects the top-performing campus reps and invites them on a trip to thank them for their hard work.

Schurb and Plaschko were two of 18 reps invited on a three-day trip to New York City in December. They toured the New York office, visited Rockefeller Center and attended the "SWEET Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Viewing" at Dylan's Candy Bar.

"I think we were selected because of our passion for PINK," Schurb says. "The whole thing was one amazing experience I will always remember."

Professional development

Schurb says the experience has helped her grow personally by developing character and confidence.

"Since retail is my major, this has definitely been an amazing experience for me. Just because I'm learning how a brand functions," Schurb says.

Her professional skills have also excelled. She has learned how to collaborate with managers, answer phone calls and emails in a professional manner, lead a group and plan large events. She also developed a friendship with Plaschko, who she didn't know before they became campus reps together.

Schurb thinks the company's campus rep program is a very smart move for the brand.

"PINK is definitely one of those brands that is always evolving and trying to keep up," she says. "The point of it is to be a lifestyle brand and not just a phase. They're trying to create positive memories. By providing these fun events for students on campus, they're going to go to them and they're going to associate positive thoughts and feelings with the brand."

The relationship between PINK and its ambassadors is one of give-and-take. While the company relies on college women to gain expertise about their target market, students gain valuable experience, learning about marketing and business and receive incentives to do so.

"If you are passionate about PINK or Victoria's Secret and you want to work with them as a professional career, being a campus rep is a great stepping stone. They get to know you as a person — your work style, how you get things done and if your events are successful," Schurb says.