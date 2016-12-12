As Artistic Director Matthew Gasper hit "play," the young dancers — dressed in white ballet costumes — began to glide elegantly across the room to Tchaikovsky's famous score. 1, 2, 3 — 1, 2, 3 — down, up, up — down, up, up — in time to the waltz's rhythm.

This year marks the F-M Ballet's sixth annual performance of "The Classic Nutcracker," a magical Christmas tale that has been a global holiday tradition for decades.

The F-M Ballet performs the ballet Dec. 16 — 18 at Reineke Festival Concert Hall. The F-M Ballet's version of the story follows young Clara, who receives a wooden nutcracker from her mysterious uncle Drosselmeyer at her family's Christmas party. Drosselmeyer tells Clara the tale of how the Nutcracker Prince became a wooden soldier when the Mouse Queen bit him, froze his kingdom and turned everyone to dolls.

The performance then becomes dream-like, telling the story of Clara's adventures with the Nutcracker Prince, dancing mice, the Sugar Plum Fairy and far-away lands.

"It's a really special show that is heartwarming, funny and beautiful," said Gasper, who has been artistic director of the F-M Ballet for 10 years. "The dancers we have are really phenomenal."

Performing "The Classic Nutcracker" is a major undertaking for any ballet, as it requires dozens of rehearsal hours and collaboration with internal and external parties to tell the story.

This year the F-M Ballet collaborates with The Wonderland Orchestra, under the direction of Christina Chen-Beyer. The orchestra has performed with the F-M Ballet for the last four years. "We're the only 'Nutcracker' (performance) in a 300-mile radius that has a live orchestra," Gasper said.

The Fargo-Moorhead Youth Choir will also be singing in this year's performance. Although the basic storyline of "The Classic Nutcracker" remains fairly consistent, the F-M Ballet tweaks its performance every year to engage both repeat audience members and newcomers to the ballet, either through the choreography, the costumes or special visual effects that portray the dream-like essence of the story. Updates this year include a Nutcracker Prince solo, an extended finale and a magical falling-snow effect added to "The Waltz of the Snowflakes."

Additionally, two guest artists are in the performance: Craig Ellingson and Riley Thomas Weber as Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker Prince, respectively.

Gasper is excited Ellingson and Weber are performing with the F-M Ballet this year.

"(When) we have seasoned performers on stage, they teach everyone so much," Gasper said. He's also looking forward to watching the growth of the younger performers. Some dancers are as young as 6 years old. Riley Thomas Weber is currently the ballet master for the Mankato Ballet Company but grew up dancing in Fargo. He and Gasper worked together in the past at Gooseberry Park Players and later at Moorhead High and have kept in touch over the years. Weber is looking forward to his role as the Nutcracker Prince, as he hasn't performed in Fargo since he graduated from Moorhead High.

Although he's performed in other productions of "The Nutcracker," this is his first time as the Nutcracker Prince.

"Usually I dance the Sugar Plum's Cavalier or the Rat King, so now I can check this one off the list," he says. The F-M Ballet's production of "The Classic Nutcracker" continues to evolve each year, and Gasper hopes it becomes — and remains — a holiday tradition for families in the area.

He credits Tchaikovsky's music as the main reason the ballet continues to be a classic performance around Christmas, and Weber agreed. "I've seen so many different versions and I never get sick of it. The music alone is reason enough to enjoy it — Tchaikovsky's score is brilliant," Weber said. "I think any person that has never seen it will definitely want to make it part of their holiday traditions."

If You Go

What: The Fargo-Moorhead Ballet's Production of "The Classic Nutcracker"

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.

Where: NDSU Reineke Festival Concert Hall

Tickets: $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and $15 for students and children. An optional cocktail party will take place at 5 p.m. prior to the Saturday evening performance. Tickets may be purchased for the Saturday night show and the cocktail party ($50), the performance only, or the cocktail party only ($35 — 40). For more information, visit fmballet.org.

This article is part of a content partnership with The Arts Partnership, a nonprofit organization cultivating the arts in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. For more information, visit theartspartnership.net.