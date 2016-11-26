Easter lily blooming in November

A: Thanks for showing a successful rebloom of your lily. All plants, including potted Easter lilies, other florist plants and houseplants can all be traced to outdoor native habitat somewhere on earth. The gleaming, pure white characteristics of Lily longiflorum made it a natural to represent Easter.

Florists developed ways to grow the bulbs in pots, timing their planting, temperature and greenhouse care to trigger flowering precisely by Easter. In their native habitat, they bloom outdoors in mid-summer, like perennial lilies do in our region.

Instead of discarding Easter lily plants after the holiday, it's fun to rebloom them outdoors, as you have. After the flowers have faded, gradually decrease watering and the foliage will begin to yellow.

When danger of spring frost has past, cut off the dry tops, remove the bulbs from their pots, and plant outdoors in a sunny flowerbed. New growth will arise from below, forming a new lily plant. Depending on conditions, the lilies will bloom again sometime in fall between late September and November.

Leave the lilies in the ground, letting them become a part of the perennial garden. In future years, they'll bloom in mid-summer. Lily longiflorum is borderline in winter hardiness for most of region, so the planting area should be mulched in mid to late November with a generous layer of leaves or straw to help with survival.

Planting in a wind-protected spot that receives deep, insulating snow also helps. Congratulations on regrowing a beautiful lily.

Q: I have a weakness for unusual and rare things, and lately I've settled on coleus with round leaves that are different than the more common types with elongated leaves. I grow the coleus outdoors during summer and then take cuttings which I grow indoors during winter. By spring I take more cuttings from these plants, and grow them outdoors again during summer. — James Kaplan, Moorhead.

A: Coleus are among our favorite plants also, both indoors and outdoors. They're great replacements for impatiens, which have been troubled with diseases. They grow beautifully in shade or filtered sun, in both containers and flowerbeds. Every imaginable color, shape and size can be found in the hundreds or thousands of varieties of this colorful foliage plant.

Coleus aren't difficult to raise from seed indoors under grow lights beginning in January or February. They're even easier to grow from cuttings, which root quickly and easily. Garden centers offer a wide variety of types, potted and ready to go in spring. Coleus are so flexible, there's no need to let them freeze in fall.

Because they're very sensitive to near-freezing temperatures, coleus must be saved before autumn temperatures dip much below 40 degrees. John, it sounds like you do much like we do by taking cuttings from plant tips. They root easily in a glass of water or in potting mix.

We also dig up the original plants, cut them back to about three inches above soil level and repot into a four or six-inch pot. In a sunny window, they quickly sprout from bare stems and grow prolifically all winter. By spring, more cuttings can be taken, rooted and potted. One coleus can turn into dozens within a years' time.

Q: I didn't get our strawberry bed covered with leaves for winter protection by mid-November like I usually do. Do you think they'll be okay if I cover them soon? — John Hendrem, Dickinson, ND.

A: Yes, I think they'll be fine. Protective mulch is best applied after a little cold weather has arrived, but before extreme temperatures hit.

Exposure to temperatures in the low 30s and high 20s helps strawberries become dormant and toughen up for winter. If layers of mulch are applied too early while soil and plants are still too warm, there's increased chance of mold and rot damage under the protective covering.

One of the main benefits of winter mulch is to keep strawberries and other perennial plants consistently frozen. Open, exposed plants having little cover are often subjected to freezing and thawing which tears roots. Extreme cold penetrates more deeply in open sites. As always, a consistent layer of snow cover provides great protection as well.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.