Scheduling chaos: Welcome to the world of the 'planendar'

If you were also a busy executive type, you might have also had a blotter. For anyone born after 1990, let me explain: The blotter was a giant desktop calendar you used to physically write down tasks ("Get TPS reports mimeographed") and appointments ("Take the girls in office out for Secretary Day"). Mostly, however, you spilled coffee and cigarette ash on it or used it to doodle, "Keep on truckin" in balloon letters.

In general, it was easy to keep your calendars straight. If something came up, you wrote it down. Maybe, if you were super-organized like my mother, your calendar was one of those teensy checkbook-sized ones so you could tote it everywhere with you.

Thanks to this no-frills approach, my mom — shepherd of five children and owner of her own small business — never missed an appointment. Well, except for my seventh-grade birthday on Oct. 2 of 1978 — a time in adolescence in which I was at my most emotionally needy and fragile. But I don't hold grudges.

Flip forward to more recent times, and it's another matter entirely. Along came Microsoft Outlook, with its show-offy color-coding and know-it-all reminders. I actually loved Outlook, even though I once postponed a single reminder to "Cancel gym membership" for 7 ½ years.

Now Outlook has been usurped by many younger, sleeker and hipper models. Some are apps and some are web-based. They come equipped with task lists, customizable widgets and weather reports. They will automatically sync with other calendars, add in events from your social media platforms and offer full desktop views (yes, there is actually an app now called Blotter!).

If you can't live without a paper calendar, be prepared. First off, don't insult them by calling them calendars. That's so "Dharma and Greg." They are planners, and they promise to do everything from make you more productive ("The Panda Planner," "The Productivity Planner") to inspire you to attract good fortune and exceed your wildest dreams (see "Law of Attraction" planners).

One would think that with all these cool gizmos, action plans, widgets, Evernotes and bullet diaries, I would be the most punctual and industrious people on the planet.

One would be wrong.

I am more confused, overwhelmed and buried in reminders than ever before. I miss appointments all the time — often because my phone is pinging with so many reminders that I eventually turn the sound off.

My department uses Google calendar, which I've never really liked. I also prefer the concrete reminder of a paper calendar. (Pardon me: I meant planendar.) I have a third calendar on my phone, but it doesn't 'play well' with my Googalendar.

Besides, I hate the prospect of keeping track of my entire life on an electronic screen that's slightly larger than a Band-Aid. I already spend 90 percent of my day staring at that blasted thing.

And when it comes to texting, I'm all thumbs. Thanks to Autocorrect, my calendar is filled with reminders to 'chap olives'' or 'revenge the potato' (translation: 'change oil' and 're-check with podiatrist').

So now I have three calendars, none of which work particularly well. On top of this, my pharmacy, massage therapist, pet groomer, butcher, baker and candlestick maker all like to text me reminders, which complicates matters even more.

In efforts to get straightened out, I have downloaded apps, bought a Moleskin planner and tried various other tools. But it turns out that organizational tools kind of work like housecleaning supplies: It isn't enough to simply buy them. You have to use them.

At least I'm not alone. I recently posted a Facebook plea for suggestions on calendars and reminder lists. Among the best replies:

Tom: "I fill out two calendars, my computer scheduler at work, leave myself notes and then I let my wife tell me what to do and what I missed. Works perfectly!"

Nancy: "I've found that dozens and dozens of Post-Its can work pretty well. The only time it's failed me was when my daughter, who was 10 or so, helpfully cleaned my desk, sorting all my little slips and notes by size and color. It took about a decade to recover."

John: "I use a system of Crayon markers and an old desktop calendar, that I then take photos of with the camera on my phone and carry around with me. I'm also considered, however, 'not likely to show up' for a lot of meetings."

Ugh. Where did I put my blotter and my pen?

I need to "Keep on truckin."

